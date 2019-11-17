RPT-Soccer-Wilson wows as Wales boost Euro hopes

A goal and assist from Harry Wilson ensured Wales kept alive their hopes of automatic Euro 2020 qualification with a straightforward 2-0 win over Azerbaijan in Group E on Saturday.

The on-loan Liverpool forward set up Kieffer Moore's headed opener in Baku with a 10th-minute corner to the far post and then headed home himself from close range on 34 minutes after Daniel James's spectacular shot rebounded off the crossbar and upright. Wales also had a second-half effort from Tom Lockyer disallowed as they secured their first away win in more than a year. The victory moved Ryan Giggs' side, who are already guaranteed a playoff place, up to third in the group, one point ahead of Slovakia. Wales will qualify automatically if they beat second-placed Hungary in Cardiff in their final game and Slovakia drop points against Croatia later on Saturday or against Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

