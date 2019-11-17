International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ginter the inspiration as Germany clinch Euro 2020 spot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 04:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 03:58 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ginter the inspiration as Germany clinch Euro 2020 spot
The inspired Ginter broke the deadlock in the 41st minute with a clever backheel, provided a dummy which allowed Leon Goreztka to score the second and the pass for Toni Kroos to add the third. Image Credit: Pixabay

Defender Matthias Ginter scored one goal and was involved in two more as Germany comfortably saw off Belarus 4-0 on Saturday to clinch their place at Euro 2020, qualifying for the finals for a record 13th time in a row.

The inspired Ginter broke the deadlock in the 41st minute with a clever backheel, provided a dummy which allowed Leon Goreztka to score the second and the pass for Toni Kroos to add the third. Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved a penalty from Igor Stasevich in the 75th minute and Kroos added a fourth to complete his first national team brace since the 7-1 World Cup semi-final win over Brazil in 2014.

Group C leaders Germany were given a helping hand by arch-rivals the Netherlands who held Northern Ireland 0-0 away to ensure the Dutch and Germans qualified with one match to spare. Germany has 18 points --- from six draws and one defeat -- while the Dutch have 16 and Northern Ireland 14.

Belarus has four points but could still qualify as they have reached the playoffs of the Nations League which offers four more places. "I'm satisfied, there were some very good passing exchanges," said coach Joachim Loew, who took over in 2006 and will be in charge at his seventh major tournament.

"We did a good job. All in all, I'm very satisfied. Kroos is extremely important for the team, he's always ready to play, always keeps his cool - he's elementary for such a young team. He does that very well." As expected, Germany quickly took control although their early attacks were somewhat predictable.

They were given a fright when Stasevich's dipping long-range shot forced Neuer into a difficult save and they went ahead shortly afterward. Serge Gnabry wriggled past his marker and fired a low ball across the face of goal which was flicked in by Ginter for his first Germany goal on his 29th appearance.

Germany increased their lead four minutes after halftime when Kroos sent a low corner to the edge of the area, Ginter dummied and Goretzka fired home. Six minutes later, Ginter's pass found Kroos on the edge of the area and he swept the ball home with a trademark first-time shot.

Belarus was awarded a penalty when Robin Koch tripped Pavel Nekhaychik but Neuer dived to his right to save Stasevich's spot-kick. Kroos rubbed it in when he collected the ball in the area, spun past his mark, evaded another and fired a low shot past Aleksandr Gutor to complete the route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control' as death toll mounts

The United Nations warned on Saturday violence in Bolivia could spin out of control following recent skirmishes between security forces and coca farmers loyal to ousted President Evo Morales that have left nine dead. Morales resigned under ...

UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims

Britains Prince Andrew said he could not have had sex with a teenage girl at a socialites London home because he returned to his house after a childrens party on the night in question and has no recollection of ever meeting her. The rare in...

UPDATE 1-China demands repentance from outspoken Australian lawmakers

Two Australian lawmakers who had been denied entry to China for a study tour because of their outspoken criticism of Beijing must repent and redress their mistakes if they want to visit the country, China said late on Saturday. Andrew Hasti...

UPDATE 6-Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate'

The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress impeachment investigation was inappropriate, a foreign policy aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019