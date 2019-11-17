International Development News
Benn snaps drought to lift Stars over Oilers in OT

Jamie Benn snapped a 15-game goalless drought, scoring at 1:14 of overtime, as the Dallas Stars rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the host Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Saturday afternoon. Jason Dickinson, Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars (11-8-2), who extended their streak of games with at least one point to eight (7-0-1). Goaltender Anton Khudobin stopped 18 of 19 shots after replacing Ben Bishop in the second period.

Jujhar Khaira scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear also tallied for the Oilers (13-6-3). Goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 of 36 shots. Benn's winner came on a backhander after taking a pass from Seguin on a three-on-two break, after Edmonton's Connor McDavid lost the puck deep in the offensive zone.

Seguin scored the tying goal with 1:49 remaining in the third period. Seguin took a drop pass from Heiskanen and blasted a slap shot into the net from just above the right faceoff dot. Comeau pulled the Stars within 4-3 at 5:21 of the third.

Draisaitl, the league's leading scorer, also had an assist to extend his points streak to 12 games, during which he's had 10 goals and 17 assists. McDavid, who is second in the NHL in scoring, had three assists for the Oilers to extend his points streak to seven games (eight goals, nine assists). The goals for Khaira were the second and third of the season for the Oilers' fourth-liner.

His first, after he intercepted a clearing pass at the blue line and drove to the net, came just 11 seconds after Dickinson had given the Stars a 1-0 lead in the first period. Khaira's second, at 3:34 of the second, snapped a 2-2 tie. McDavid took a long stretch pass and drove over the blue line before leaving a drop pass for Khaira, whose shot from the edge of the right faceoff circle beat Bishop high to the blocker side.

Bear made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 18:41 of the second, taking a cross-crease pass from McDavid and going down to a knee to lift the puck over Khudobin from close range.

