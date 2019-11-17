The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

Dubai, Nov 17 (PTI) Speedster Mohammed Shami and opener Mayank Agarwal on Sunday achieved their career-best positions in the latest ICC Test Rankings after contributing in India's innings and 130-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Mayank Agarwal's attacking game in Tests could open the door for his selection in India's limited overs squads for the assignments against West Indies next month.

Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday.

My focus is on scoring runs, rest depend on selectors: Shaw on India comeback Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Returning to competitive cricket with a bang after serving a doping suspension, young Prithivi Shaw says he is now completely focussed on letting his bat do the talking to force his way back into the Indian team.

Golden punch: India's women clinch five gold, two silver for men at Asian Youth Boxing Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Nov 17 (PTI) It rained gold for India at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship as all five of the country's women finalists emerged victorious while two men signed off with silver medals here on Sunday.

National Shotgun Shooting C'ship: Shagun grabs pole on day 1 of women's trap qualifiers New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Shagun Chowdhary shot two rounds of 25 to grab the pole position on day one of the women's trap qualifiers at the 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

Shiv, Chikkarangappa finish tied second, Kim wins Panasonic Open India Nuh (Haryana), Nov 17 (PTI) A double-bogey on the last hole proved costly as Indian golfer Shiv Kapur signed off tied second along with compatriot S Chikkarangappa at the Panasonic Open India here on Sunday.

Dagar, Dalal star as Delhi beat Sikkim by 9 wickets Surat, Nov 17 (PTI) Leg-spinner Karan Dagar starred with the ball before opener Hiten Dalal scored a blistering half-century as Delhi registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over Sikkim in a Syed Mushtaq Ali encounter here on Sunday.

Dilip Doshi feels cricket will suffer if T10 is encouraged Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi on Sunday expressed his disapproval for T10 cricket, saying anything beyond T20 will have an adverse affect on the sport.

City turns pink as countdown for first D/N Test begins Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) The Countdown for India's first-ever Day/Night Test began on Sunday with the City of Joy turning pink and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly unveiling 'Pinku-Tinku', the much-awaited event's official mascots.

Indian pacers will get lot of advantage with pink ball: Aminul Islam By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam is in awe of India's current pace attack and feels the hosts will have advantage with the pink ball in the day/night Test beginning here on Friday.

Pune, Nov 17 (PTI) South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Gadde roared back to form by claiming the women's singles title while Siddharth Pratap Singh triumphed in men's event at the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament here on Sunday.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian paddler Harmeet Desai staved off a strong challenge from compatriot Amalraj Anthony to win the ITTF Challenge Indonesia Open in Batam, Indonesia on Sunday.

