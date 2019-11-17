International Development News
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 21:02 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third T20 between Afghanistan and West Indies.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Shami, Agarwal rise to career-best Test rankings

Dubai, Nov 17 (PTI) Speedster Mohammed Shami and opener Mayank Agarwal on Sunday achieved their career-best positions in the latest ICC Test Rankings after contributing in India's innings and 130-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

SPO-CRI-MAYANK-SELECTION Attacking game in Tests strengthens Mayank's case for WI limited overs series

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Mayank Agarwal's attacking game in Tests could open the door for his selection in India's limited overs squads for the assignments against West Indies next month.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-LD MUMBAI

Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-SHAW-COMMENTS

My focus is on scoring runs, rest depend on selectors: Shaw on India comeback Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Returning to competitive cricket with a bang after serving a doping suspension, young Prithivi Shaw says he is now completely focussed on letting his bat do the talking to force his way back into the Indian team.

SPO-BOX-IND

Golden punch: India's women clinch five gold, two silver for men at Asian Youth Boxing Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Nov 17 (PTI) It rained gold for India at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship as all five of the country's women finalists emerged victorious while two men signed off with silver medals here on Sunday.

SPO-SHOOT-SHOTGUN

National Shotgun Shooting C'ship: Shagun grabs pole on day 1 of women's trap qualifiers New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Shagun Chowdhary shot two rounds of 25 to grab the pole position on day one of the women's trap qualifiers at the 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-PANASONIC

Shiv, Chikkarangappa finish tied second, Kim wins Panasonic Open India Nuh (Haryana), Nov 17 (PTI) A double-bogey on the last hole proved costly as Indian golfer Shiv Kapur signed off tied second along with compatriot S Chikkarangappa at the Panasonic Open India here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP-E

Dagar, Dalal star as Delhi beat Sikkim by 9 wickets Surat, Nov 17 (PTI) Leg-spinner Karan Dagar starred with the ball before opener Hiten Dalal scored a blistering half-century as Delhi registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over Sikkim in a Syed Mushtaq Ali encounter here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-DOSHI

Dilip Doshi feels cricket will suffer if T10 is encouraged Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi on Sunday expressed his disapproval for T10 cricket, saying anything beyond T20 will have an adverse affect on the sport.

SPO-CRI-PINK-COUNTDOWN

City turns pink as countdown for first D/N Test begins Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) The Countdown for India's first-ever Day/Night Test began on Sunday with the City of Joy turning pink and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly unveiling 'Pinku-Tinku', the much-awaited event's official mascots.

SPO-CRI-AMINUL-INTERVIEW

Indian pacers will get lot of advantage with pink ball: Aminul Islam By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam is in awe of India's current pace attack and feels the hosts will have advantage with the pink ball in the day/night Test beginning here on Friday.

SPO-BAD-TOURNEY Ruthvika, Siddharth win All India Senior Ranking titles

Pune, Nov 17 (PTI) South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Gadde roared back to form by claiming the women's singles title while Siddharth Pratap Singh triumphed in men's event at the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-TT-HARMEET Harmeet claims Indonesia Open TT Championship

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian paddler Harmeet Desai staved off a strong challenge from compatriot Amalraj Anthony to win the ITTF Challenge Indonesia Open in Batam, Indonesia on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

All-party meet: PM says open to discuss all issues; Oppn raises Farooq's detention, economy slowdown

Ahead of Parliaments winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured an all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition raised concerns over economic slowdown and farm distress and s...

US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson

A US businesswoman at the center of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favoritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left heartbroken and humiliated by the British prime minister. Jennifer Arcuri, w...

UPDATE 3-Iran's Khamenei backs gasoline price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the sharp gasoline price rises that have sparked country-wide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and sabotage by foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this ...

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. The price of onions -- a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019