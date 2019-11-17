Australian Ashton Agar takes blow on nose while fielding in domestic game

Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar was on Sunday left bloodied and dazed from a nasty knock on his nose while attempting a catch to dismiss his own brother in a domestic one-day game here. Agar suffered a laceration to the bridge of his nose in Western Australia's Marsh One-Day Cup clash against South Australia after dropping a catch hit by his own brother Wes at Karen Rolton Oval.

Rated as one of the better fielders in the country, Agar ran around to attempt a straightforward catch at mid-on but slipped and copped the ball right between his eyes. With blood on Agar's face, teammate Jhye Richardson called for medical assistance. The force of the blow had knocked his hat and sunglasses of his head but after receiving some treatment on the field, Agar was able to leave the field holding a rag to his head.

Wes admitted the incident shook him but was heartened after speaking to his brother post-match. "He slipped over and the ball hit his glasses and the glasses split him open. The doctor wanted to stitch him up, but he just got engaged so he said he'll leave it to a plastic surgeon," the younger Agar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I was pretty rattled. It looked really bad. I was just worried about his health. I wasn't thinking about anything else, I just ran out of my crease to go see him. I didn't feel great, but thankfully he's okay." Agar did not play any further part in the match, which Western Australia won by six runs. He has played four Tests and nine ODIs between 2013 and 2018.

