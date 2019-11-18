Renault to have CEO shortlist soon but not in rush - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Renault will soon have a shortlist of candidates for chief executive officer but there is no rush, the French carmaker's chairman told a German newspaper.

"If we select a person by the end of the year, all the better. If not, it's not a bad thing," Jean-Dominique Senard was quoted as saying in an interview with the Seuddeutsche Zeitung published on Sunday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that the search was ongoing for a new CEO for Renault after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn and that he favoured selecting a professional from the automobile sector.

