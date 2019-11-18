International Development News
Colts run all over Jaguars in Foles' return

Colts run all over Jaguars in Foles' return
Jonathan Williams rushed for 116 yards, and Marlon Mack ran for 109 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts stopped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 33-13, moving into a first-place tie in the AFC South with Houston. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran and threw for a touchdown in the third quarter in a successful return from a knee injury that forced him to sit out last week's 16-12 loss to Miami. Brissett completed 15 of 24 passes for 148 yards.

It wasn't quite as nice a return for Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles, making his first start since a broken clavicle in a Week 1 loss to Kansas City. Foles hit on 33 of 47 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Things started well for the Jaguars (4-6). On their second possession, Foles found DJ Chark over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead at the 6:53 mark of the first quarter. But that was it for the Jacksonville offense until garbage time.

Indianapolis (6-4) equalized with 35 seconds left in the first. Mack went up the middle, bounced off the pile and found a path to the end zone off right tackle on a 13-yard run. Adam Vinatieri gave the Colts a 10-7 lead on a 34-yard field goal just before the midway point of the second quarter. They blew the game open in the third quarter as Brissett finished off a pair of lengthy drives.

Brissett flipped a 1-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Johnson on fourth-and-goal with 8:46 remaining, then upped the margin to 24-7 when he rushed for a 5-yard score in the final minute of the quarter. Nyheim Hines ended the game's competitive phase with a 7-yard touchdown run just over two minutes into the fourth quarter. Foles hit Chark with a 20-yard scoring strike with 59 seconds left, and Indianapolis' Bobby Okereke scored a defensive two-point conversion off an interception.

The Colts travel to the Texans on Thursday night for a first-place showdown in the division.

