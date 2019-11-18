International Development News
Falcons bash Panthers with opportunistic defense

The Atlanta Falcons intercepted four passes and defeated a second NFC South rival in as many weeks, clobbering the host Carolina Panthers 29-3 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 311 yards and a touchdown, and the Falcons took advantage of some stellar work on special teams.

A week after knocking off the New Orleans Saints on the road, the Falcons (3-7) didn't give Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen many open looks. Allen, who had never lost at home when starting for the Panthers, finished 31 of 50 for 325 yards with four interceptions. The Panthers (5-5) have lost three of their past four games. Carolina didn't score until Joey Slye kicked a 31-yard field goal with 13:00 left.

Ryan completed 21 of 31 passes. Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers, who trailed 20-0 at halftime, moved into Atlanta territory on the first possession of the second half before a fourth-down sack.

Atlanta then marched 53 yards, with Ryan throwing 6 yards to Ridley for a touchdown. Carolina's next possession ended when Christian McCaffrey was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Panthers' 34.

Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo made three field goals. Kenjon Barner returned a first-quarter punt 78 yards for a touchdown. The former Panther found a crease, cut to the left sideline and sprinted until diving into the end zone.

Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell intercepted Allen's second pass. The Falcons failed to convert when Koo missed a 38-yard field-goal attempt. He made a 38-yarder earlier to open the scoring. Carolina drove into the red zone in the second quarter, but Allen was picked off in the end zone by cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Ryan made a 49-yard pass to Julio Jones to set up Qadree Ollison's 2-yard run with 1:34 remaining in the first half. Late in the first half, the Falcons called three timeouts when Carolina had the ball. The Panthers then converted a fourth-and-5 play from midfield, but Allen threw his third interception in the final seconds of the half.

