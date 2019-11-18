Sports News Summary: NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics' 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday afternoon. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit seven 3-pointers, as the Kings won for the fifth time in seven games. Nemanja Bjelica (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles. Hamilton apologizes to Albon after a rare error

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton apologized to Alexander Albon on Sunday for a collision that cost the Red Bull rookie a first Formula One podium. The Mercedes driver, who clinched his latest title in Texas two weeks ago and had nothing at stake in the race at Interlagos, was handed a five-second penalty for the penultimate lap incident. New Davis Cup format must be given a chance to succeed: Murray

The revamped Davis Cup format making its debut this week is fantastic for tennis and must be given a chance to succeed, Britain's Andy Murray has said. The week-long tournament in Madrid's Caja Magica, involving 18 teams split into six groups of three, is being bankrolled by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's investment firm Kosmos, who are pumping in $3 billion over 25 years. Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso. Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by the stewards after a late collision with Red Bull's Alex Albon that denied the Thai a first podium appearance. NFL roundup: Vikings survive Broncos on the 20-point rally

The Minnesota Vikings made up for three bad quarters of football with a dominant one on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was 29-of-35 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a come-from-behind 27-23 home win over the Denver Broncos. Brady far from impressed with Patriots offense

New England fought back from 10 points down to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but judging by his glum post-game news conference Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was less than impressed by the performance. Brady, the architect of six Super Bowl victories, failed to throw for a score as his sputtering offense snatched the win thanks to three field goals and a third-quarter touchdown thrown by receiver Julian Edelman. Tagovailoa slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Monday, team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement on Sunday night. Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip during Saturday's victory over Mississippi State. The junior was carted off the field due to the season-ending injury. Golf: Ortiz in contention as darkness halts final round in Mexico

Four players, including home favorite Carlos Ortiz, were bunched within one shot of the lead at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico on Sunday when play was suspended due to darkness late in the final round. Americans Brendon Todd and Vaughn Taylor were locked at 20 under par with four holes left, while compatriot Harris English and Mexico's Ortiz were one stroke behind. Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a fracture in his right hand in Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. How long Mack will out reportedly depend on whether or not he needs surgery, which will be determined by tests and meetings with specialists this week. At a minimum, he is expected to miss Thursday night's game at Houston, in a battle for first place in the AFC South. Tsitsipas fights back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed his meteoric rise into the highest echelon of men's tennis by battling back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) in a compelling title duel at the ATP Finals on Sunday. The 21-year-old debutant, the youngest of the eight qualifiers for the elite season-ender at the O2 Arena, displayed resilience and flair in equal measure to become the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

