International Development News
Development News Edition

Sports News Summary: NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:28 IST
Sports News Summary: NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics' 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday afternoon. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit seven 3-pointers, as the Kings won for the fifth time in seven games. Nemanja Bjelica (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles. Airbnb teams up with the IOC to provide Games accommodation

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc has joined the ranks of leading sponsors of the Olympic Games with a nine year deal to help provide accommodation for the world's biggest sporting event and cut the cost for host cities. Airbnb said on Monday the partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would run from the Tokyo games next year until 2028 and cover five Olympics and Paralympics events. Financial details were not disclosed. New Davis Cup format must be given chance to succeed: Murray

The revamped Davis Cup format making its debut this week is fantastic for tennis and must be given a chance to succeed, Britain's Andy Murray has said. The week-long tournament in Madrid's Caja Magica, involving 18 teams split into six groups of three, is being bankrolled by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's investment firm Kosmos, who are pumping in $3 billion over 25 years. Formula One yet to settle on future Brazilian GP location

Formula One wants to keep the Brazilian Grand Prix on the calendar but where South America's only race will be held after 2020, when the contract with Sao Paulo ends, remains uncertain. Formula One chairman Chase Carey, who represents U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media Corp, told reporters at last weekend's race at Interlagos that all options were being evaluated. Todd holds off Taylor in Mexico for back-to-back PGA Tour wins

American Brendon Todd held his nerve to secure a one-shot victory in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Monday as he lifted his second trophy in as many U.S. PGA Tour appearances. Todd and Vaughn Taylor were locked at 20-under-par overall with four holes remaining when play was suspended because of darkness on Sunday. Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuse's game against Seattle on Saturday and even took time to visit the Orange locker room afterward and break down the game with coach Jim Boeheim. NFL roundup: Vikings survive Broncos on 20-point rally

The Minnesota Vikings made up for three bad quarters of football with a dominant one on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was 29-of-35 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a come-from-behind 27-23 home win over the Denver Broncos. Brady far from impressed with Patriots offense

New England fought back from 10 points down to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but judging by his glum post-game news conference Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was less than impressed by the performance. Brady, the architect of six Super Bowl victories, failed to throw for a score as his sputtering offense snatched the win thanks to three field goals and a third-quarter touchdown thrown by receiver Julian Edelman. Tagovailoa slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Monday, team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement on Sunday night. Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip during Saturday's victory over Mississippi State. The junior was carted off the field due to the season-ending injury. Tsitsipas fights back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed his meteoric rise into the highest echelon of men's tennis by battling back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) in a compelling title duel at the ATP Finals on Sunday. The 21-year-old debutant, the youngest of the eight qualifiers for the elite season-ender at the O2 Arena, displayed resilience and flair in equal measure to become the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockets waiving veteran F Anderson

The Houston Rockets are waiving veteran forward Ryan Anderson, The Athletics Shams Charania reported Monday. Anderson, 31, signed as a free agent with the Rockets on Sept. 27 after being waived by the Miami Heat on July 6.Anderson appeared ...

UPDATE 2-Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A changes donations after facing LGBT+ protests

U.S. fast-food chain Chick-fil-A said on Monday it had stopped funding two Christian organisations, including The Salvation Army, that have come under fire from LGBT campaigners. The fast-food chains charitable arm, Chick-fil-A Foundation, ...

Man held from trade fair for stealing Afghan national's mobile phone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday from the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of an Afghan woman, police said. The accused has been identified as Anjar, a resident of Jamuna ...

Will decide on joining Sena-led alliance after CMP: Shetti

Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti on Monday said his party will decide on joining a prospective Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra after they declare their common minimum programme CMP. The three parties have said they have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019