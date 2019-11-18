Sports News Summary: NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics' 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday afternoon. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit seven 3-pointers, as the Kings won for the fifth time in seven games. Nemanja Bjelica (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles. Airbnb teams up with the IOC to provide Games accommodation

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc has joined the ranks of leading sponsors of the Olympic Games with a nine year deal to help provide accommodation for the world's biggest sporting event and cut the cost for host cities. Airbnb said on Monday the partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would run from the Tokyo games next year until 2028 and cover five Olympics and Paralympics events. Financial details were not disclosed. New Davis Cup format must be given chance to succeed: Murray

The revamped Davis Cup format making its debut this week is fantastic for tennis and must be given a chance to succeed, Britain's Andy Murray has said. The week-long tournament in Madrid's Caja Magica, involving 18 teams split into six groups of three, is being bankrolled by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's investment firm Kosmos, who are pumping in $3 billion over 25 years. Formula One yet to settle on future Brazilian GP location

Formula One wants to keep the Brazilian Grand Prix on the calendar but where South America's only race will be held after 2020, when the contract with Sao Paulo ends, remains uncertain. Formula One chairman Chase Carey, who represents U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media Corp, told reporters at last weekend's race at Interlagos that all options were being evaluated. Todd holds off Taylor in Mexico for back-to-back PGA Tour wins

American Brendon Todd held his nerve to secure a one-shot victory in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Monday as he lifted his second trophy in as many U.S. PGA Tour appearances. Todd and Vaughn Taylor were locked at 20-under-par overall with four holes remaining when play was suspended because of darkness on Sunday. Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuse's game against Seattle on Saturday and even took time to visit the Orange locker room afterward and break down the game with coach Jim Boeheim. NFL roundup: Vikings survive Broncos on 20-point rally

The Minnesota Vikings made up for three bad quarters of football with a dominant one on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was 29-of-35 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a come-from-behind 27-23 home win over the Denver Broncos. Brady far from impressed with Patriots offense

New England fought back from 10 points down to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but judging by his glum post-game news conference Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was less than impressed by the performance. Brady, the architect of six Super Bowl victories, failed to throw for a score as his sputtering offense snatched the win thanks to three field goals and a third-quarter touchdown thrown by receiver Julian Edelman. Tagovailoa slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Monday, team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement on Sunday night. Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip during Saturday's victory over Mississippi State. The junior was carted off the field due to the season-ending injury. Tsitsipas fights back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed his meteoric rise into the highest echelon of men's tennis by battling back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) in a compelling title duel at the ATP Finals on Sunday. The 21-year-old debutant, the youngest of the eight qualifiers for the elite season-ender at the O2 Arena, displayed resilience and flair in equal measure to become the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)