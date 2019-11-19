International Development News
Anunoby scores 24 as Raptors rout Hornets

  Updated: 19-11-2019 10:52 IST
OG Anunoby scored a career-best 24 points, and the Toronto Raptors demolished the visiting Charlotte Hornets 132-96 Monday night. Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and Norman Powell contributed 17 for the Raptors, who were returning home after a 3-2 road trip.

Terence Davis chipped in with 16 points off the Toronto bench. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 15 points, Chris Boucher had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 11 points and eight assists as Toronto improved to 5-0 at home.

Anunoby did not play in the fourth quarter after being poked in the right eye late in the third, but the team said he was available to return if needed. Marvin Williams scored 14 points for the Hornets, who had won two in a row. Miles Bridges and Bismack Biyombo contributed 13 points each while Devonte' Graham added 11 points and Terry Rozier had 10 for Charlotte.

The Raptors scored the first seven points of the game and led 26-25 after the first quarter. The Raptors were up by four points at halftime, led by 18 after three quarters and increased the margin to 38 with 5:20 to play on a 3-pointer by Davis.

P.J. Washington's 3-pointer gave Charlotte a 32-31 lead early in the second quarter. The Raptors soon regained the lead and extended the margin to nine points on Powell's layup with 2:44 remaining in the first half. The Hornets scored the next nine points to tie, then led by one on a floater and a free throw by Williams with 36.1 seconds left in the half. Marc Gasol's 3-pointer and Anunoby's dunk gave Toronto a 60-56 halftime lead.

The Raptors outscored the Hornets 32-18 in the third quarter. Toronto stretched the lead to 16 on VanVleet's 3-pointer with 6:41 remaining in the third. Siakam and Powell made consecutive dunks, and the Raptors led by 20 with 5:40 to go in the quarter. The lead reached 21 on a 3-pointer by Anunoby, and Toronto was up 92-74 entering the final 12 minutes.

