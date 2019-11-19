International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Basketball-Breaking bad: NZ team under fire for off-court incidents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 14:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Basketball-Breaking bad: NZ team under fire for off-court incidents

The CEO and part-owner of the New Zealand Breakers apologised to fans on Tuesday after the struggling pro basketball team were rocked by off-court incidents this week. The Breakers, four-times champions in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), stood down shooting guard Glen Rice Junior on Monday after the American was charged with assault less than two weeks after arriving as a replacement player.

Hours after Rice Jnr's indefinite suspension, New Zealand media reported that police met Breakers forward Tom Vodanovich at Auckland airport following a report of disorderly behaviour on the flight home from a game in Perth on Sunday. Breakers boss Matt Walsh, whose leadership has been under heavy scrutiny after his recent clash with NBL officialdom, said the buck stopped with him.

"If there are Breakers fans out there that are hurting, I take responsibility for this," he told Sky Sports News. "If they need an apology from me, I'm sorry it didn't work out with Glen. I'm sorry that we've had these issues but I fully believe in what we're doing and we're going to get there.

"We're going to get there, I promise, we're going to start winning some games and order will be restored," added Walsh, whose team have lost seven of their opening nine games. Rice Jnr, the son of three-times NBA All Star Glen Rice, was arrested and charged with assault following an incident at an Auckland nightclub last Thursday and faces a court appearance on Wednesday.

After initially backing him as "innocent until proven guilty", Walsh said on Monday that new information had come to light that required the 28-year-old former Georgia Tech basketballer be removed from the team. "Regardless of the outcome of Glen’s court appearance, there is no denying he has let down the club, our fans and the New Zealand public after we gave him this lifeline," he said in a statement.

Walsh also confirmed New Zealand international Vodanovich was intoxicated on the plane home after mixing sleeping medication with alcohol. He was not charged by police but issued a public apology.

"I am mortified to have embarrassed the club and myself on the flight," Vodanovich, who said he could not remember the flight, said in a Breakers statement. "I am particularly upset to have contributed to the perception there is a bad culture at the club, when it absolutely is not the case."

Walsh said Vodanovich would be punished in due course. The Breakers boss was unable to attend the away game against the Perth Wildcats having been suspended two games and fined for a verbal clash with NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger following his team's defeat at South East Melbourne Phoenix on Nov. 9.

"These kind of hiccups are likely always going to come up," Walsh said of the difficult week. "This won't be the last issue ... I'm sure at some point I'll be sitting here saying, 'hey, I messed up' or 'somebody on our team messed up.'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Student protesters hold out as Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution

Hong Kongs embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it humanely.About 100 defiant ...

European shares edge higher in cautious trading

European shares edged higher on Tuesday after signs of reprieve for Chinas Huawei from further U.S. sanctions, although trading was range-bound as investors waited to see if the United States and China could reach a preliminary trade deal.T...

2,391 people died during monsoon in 2019

As many as 2,391 people lost their lives and over eight lakh houses were damaged during the monsoon this year, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. When the rains and floods hit different states, ...

TCS launches Microsoft Business Unit to help enterprises leverage AI, ML

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday said it is setting up a new Microsoft Business Unit MBU that will help enterprises to better leverage technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud. The new unit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019