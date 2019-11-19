Soccer-North Korea to play in Lebanon behind closed doors - AFC
North Korea will play their World Cup qualifier against Lebanon in Beirut on Tuesday behind closed doors due to security concerns, the Asian Football Confederation said.
An AFC spokesman told Reuters the reason was "same as last week - security concerns".
Last week's qualifier between Lebanon and South Korea was also played in front of an empty stadium following the advice of the Lebanese security forces, the AFC said.
