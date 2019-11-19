SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-FERRARI/ Ferrari drivers should follow Hamilton's example: Brawn

One of Ferrari's two drivers should take a leaf out of Lewis Hamilton's book and accept blame for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix collision, according to the Italian team's former technical director Ross Brawn. OLYMPICS-EDF/

Power group EDF becomes a corporate sponsor for 2024 Paris Olympics French state-controlled power group EDF said on Tuesday it had become an official partner for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

OLYMPICS-AIRBNB-PARIS/ Paris mayor sounds alarmed over Airbnb Olympics tie-up

The mayor of Paris, due to host the Olympics in 2024, has taken issue with a sponsorship deal between the Games and Airbnb Inc., saying the short-term rental firm pushes working people out of the housing market, French media reported. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ARM/ (PIX)

Soccer-Mancini spoilt for choice as record-breaking Italy head to Euros Only 14 months ago Italians were wondering where national coach Roberto Mancini was going to find enough quality players to produce a team worthy of the country's history.

19 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-BEL-CYP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Belgium v Cyprus Belgium play Cyprus in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-GER-NIR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Northern Ireland Germany play Northern Ireland in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NLD-EST/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Netherlands v Estonia The Netherlands play Estonia in Amsterdam in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-WAL-HUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Wales v Hungary Wales play Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW

Cricket - New Zealand v England - first test preview New Zealand and England captains Kane Williamson and Joe Root hold news conferences at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui ahead of the first test.

20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/PREVIEW

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - first test captain's news conferences Australia and Pakistan captains Tim Paine and Misbah-ul-Haq hold news conferences ahead of the first test at the Gabba. We will also move a match factbox.

20 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/PREVIEW

Cricket-India v Bangladesh second test We will preview the first day-night test featuring India and Bangladesh.

20 Nov 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BDG/BALL

Cricket-India's landmark test a litmus test for pink-ball supplier Paras Anand, being the supplier of the pink balls for the landmark match, will probably be the most nervous person at Eden Gardens on Friday when India take the day-night test plunge against Bangladesh.

20 Nov 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Davis Cup Finals Day three of the Davis Cup finals features six ties including Serbia v Japan, Croatia v Spain and Britain v the Netherlands. Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the inaugural week-long tournament which features 18 nations.

20 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

