Mary Kom to play for Punjab Royals
Iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom will be part of the NCR Punjab Royals team during the Big Bout League while her fierce rival Nikhat Zareen will compete for Odisha Warriors, the organisers announced on Tuesday. All six teams featuring in the League, starting December 2, will have five men and two women boxers each.
Each team can have three foreign players in their ranks. World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal will compete for Adani Gujarat while Pinki Rani will be part of the Bengaluru side.
Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia was picked by Bombay Bullets in the players' draft held on Tuesday.
