Soccer-Brazil return to winning ways with 3-0 victory

  • Brasilia
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:35 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:16 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil returned to triumphant form after a five-game winless streak on Tuesday with the recalled Philippe Coutinho starring in a 3-0 win over South Korea. In front of a sparse crowd in Abu Dhabi, Lucas Paqueta put Brazil 1-0 up in the ninth minute when he headed home from close range after excellent work on the left from Coutinho and Renan Lodi.

Coutinho, who was recalled to the starting line-up after a couple of matches on the bench, made it 2-0 nine minutes before halftime when he curled a superb free-kick into the corner of the net from 20 meters out. Danilo got his first international goal on the hour with a crisp strike from outside the box.

The match extended South Korea's poor run, with the Asian side now having gone three games without scoring. The friendly was Brazil's last before they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in March next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

