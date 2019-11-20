Patriots activate OL Wynn (toe) from IR

The New England offensive line got a boost Tuesday as the Patriots activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn off injured reserve. The 2018 first-round pick started the first two games this season but sustained a turf-toe injury during a 43-0 victory at Miami in Week 2.

Wynn sat out the entire 2018 season on injured reserve with a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason. The Patriots lead the AFC with a 9-1 record, but they have struggled at times to run the football (24th in the NFL at 91.0 yards per game).

In a corresponding move, New England placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with hamstring and ankle injuries. The 22-year-old undrafted rookie caught two passes for 34 yards and returned 20 punts for 179 yards in eight games this season.

