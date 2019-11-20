Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets down Habs

Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded two goals and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets earned a 5-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The five goals marked a season-high for the Blue Jackets, who entered the game with a league-worst 45 goals. The offense was sparked by the newly assembled line of Dubois, Emil Bemstrom, and Sonny Milano, who have combined for four goals and five assists in just over four periods skating as a unit.

Bemstrom, 20, had a goal and an assist for the first multi-point game of his young career. The rookie now has six points (three goals, three assists) over a five-game points streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand added two assists for the Blue Jackets, who avenged a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Nov. 12.

The Canadiens took their second regulation loss over their past 11 games (7-2-2). Montreal is 1-6-0 over its past seven games in Columbus. The Blue Jackets got off to a quick start, with Eric Robinson finishing off a nice passing play 1:24 into the game. It was Robinson's second career NHL goal, both of which have come against the Canadiens within the past week.

Artturi Lehkonen tied the score 16:31 into the period, converting Phillip Danault's pass from behind the red line. Danault has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past four games. Montreal dominated play in the first half of the second period, culminated by Joel Armia's tip-in at the 4:29 mark. It was Armia's seventh goal of the season, snapping the forward's nine-game scoreless drought.

Dubois equalized 12:50 into the second period, then scored again as part of a three-goal barrage for Columbus in the third period. Bemstrom and Boone Jenner also found the net for the Blue Jackets in the final frame, with Jenner scoring on the power play. Carey Price allowed five goals on 26 shots on a rare off-night for the Canadiens star, though he was victimized by an unlucky bounce on Bemstrom's goal and some shaky defending throughout the night.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo saved 30 of 32 shots to improve to 8-7-1 on the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)