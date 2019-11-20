International Development News
Development News Edition

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets down Habs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ohio
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 08:29 IST
Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets down Habs
Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJacketsNHL)

Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded two goals and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets earned a 5-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The five goals marked a season-high for the Blue Jackets, who entered the game with a league-worst 45 goals. The offense was sparked by the newly assembled line of Dubois, Emil Bemstrom, and Sonny Milano, who have combined for four goals and five assists in just over four periods skating as a unit.

Bemstrom, 20, had a goal and an assist for the first multi-point game of his young career. The rookie now has six points (three goals, three assists) over a five-game points streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand added two assists for the Blue Jackets, who avenged a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Nov. 12.

The Canadiens took their second regulation loss over their past 11 games (7-2-2). Montreal is 1-6-0 over its past seven games in Columbus. The Blue Jackets got off to a quick start, with Eric Robinson finishing off a nice passing play 1:24 into the game. It was Robinson's second career NHL goal, both of which have come against the Canadiens within the past week.

Artturi Lehkonen tied the score 16:31 into the period, converting Phillip Danault's pass from behind the red line. Danault has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past four games. Montreal dominated play in the first half of the second period, culminated by Joel Armia's tip-in at the 4:29 mark. It was Armia's seventh goal of the season, snapping the forward's nine-game scoreless drought.

Dubois equalized 12:50 into the second period, then scored again as part of a three-goal barrage for Columbus in the third period. Bemstrom and Boone Jenner also found the net for the Blue Jackets in the final frame, with Jenner scoring on the power play. Carey Price allowed five goals on 26 shots on a rare off-night for the Canadiens star, though he was victimized by an unlucky bounce on Bemstrom's goal and some shaky defending throughout the night.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo saved 30 of 32 shots to improve to 8-7-1 on the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Simon Gourley becomes Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019

A huge congratulations to Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago for becoming the Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019. Having won the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition at the end of August, he went on to represe...

HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Following is the latest news from t...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 mln money laundering breaches

Regulators on Wednesday accused Australias Westpac Banking Corp of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank ignored red flags and enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and high risk countries for year...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Canada finally beat US to reach Davis Cup last eight

Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup on Tuesday after beating the United States for the first time at the 16th attempt. For the second day in a row, 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019