International Development News
Development News Edition

Spurs sack Pochettino amid slump, Mourinho favourite to take over

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:19 IST
Spurs sack Pochettino amid slump, Mourinho favourite to take over
Image Credit: Pixabay

Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday following a miserable start to the season for last season's Champions League finalists, with Jose Mourinho reportedly poised to replace the Argentine. Mourinho is the favourite to take over with Sky Sports reporting that Spurs could close a deal with the Portuguese, who has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United 11 months ago, as soon as Wednesday morning.

Tottenham sit 14th in England's top flight after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games and were eliminated from the League Cup in September by fourth-tier Colchester United. "The club can today announce that Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have been relieved of their duties," Tottenham said in a statement.

Pochettino, 47, transformed Spurs' fortunes since arriving from Southampton in 2014 despite failing to win a trophy in his five-and-a-half years in charge. During his five full seasons in charge, Tottenham qualified for the Champions League four times, culminating in a dramatic run to the club's first-ever European Cup final in June, which they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

However, domestically results have been on the decline since February, with Spurs clinging onto a top-four finish last season despite winning just three of their final 12 league games. That form has continued at the start of this season with Pochettino leaving the club already 11 points outside the Premier League top four and 20 behind leaders Liverpool.

Spurs also suffered an embarrassing 7-2 thrashing at home by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in September, but are well-placed to reach the last 16 behind the German giants in Group B. "We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing. "It falls to the board to make the difficult decisions -- this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff -- but we do so in the club's best interests."

- 'Utmost admiration' -

The job done by Pochettino was all the more remarkable given the tight budget he was afforded by Levy for transfers and wages in comparison to Tottenham's Premier League rivals, as the club built a new stadium at a cost of over GBP 1 billion ($1.3 billion). Instead, much of Pochettino's success came from nurturing a squad of young players into household names such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

"I can't thank this man enough," Alli tweeted alongside a picture of Pochettino with the England international. "He's taught me so much and I'm so grateful for everything he's done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend."

Spurs were forced to play at temporary home Wembley for the entirety of the 2017/18 campaign and most of last season before moving into their new 62,000 capacity ground in April. After 18 months without signing a single player, Levy finally loosened the purse strings to buy Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record GBP 63 million in July and added Giovani lo Celso on loan and Ryan Sessegnon in the summer transfer window.

However, injuries have prevented that trio making an instant impact, while Pochettino bemoaned the disruptive effect of Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all entering the final year of their contracts. "I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us," added Levy.

"We have a talented squad. We need to re-energize and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters." However, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters's Trust (THST) questioned Levy's role in the diminishing results on the pitch.

"Is the manager solely accountable? How much has the board's line on wages and transfers contributed to player unrest and disaffection?" The THST said in a statement. "Poch gave us many of our best moments as supporters, made Tottenham Hotspur a force to be reckoned with again, and forged a strong link with the fans. We will never forget the joy he brought us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome popeFew aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when h...

2019 Global Terrorism Index: Deaths From Terrorism Halved in the Last Four Years, but Number of Countries Affected by Terrorism is Growing

Deaths from terrorism have decreased by 15.2 per cent in 2018 to 15,952 globally. This is the fourth consecutive year of improvement. The Taliban has overtaken ISIL to become the deadliest terrorist group in the world, recording a 71 per ce...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.The ducks have won French court says they may keep on quackingThe ducks on a small French smallholding may carry on quacking, a French court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a neighbors complaint...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. France pays last respects to cycling hero PoulidorMourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019