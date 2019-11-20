International Development News
Benn leads sizzling Stars to blowout of Canucks

Benn leads sizzling Stars to blowout of Canucks

Jamie Benn collected two goals and an assist and Ben Bishop made 32 saves as the host Dallas Stars extended their point streak to nine games with a 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Justin Dowling, Corey Perry and defenseman Miro Heiskanen each scored and set up a goal for the Stars, who have eight wins during their point streak and are 11-1-1 in their past 13 contests.

Bo Horvat scored to snap his nine-game goal drought for the Canucks, who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-5-2) following their second setback to Dallas in six days. Vancouver dropped a 4-2 decision to the Stars on Nov. 12. Benn continued to find the net after ending his career-worst, 15-game goal drought with the overtime winner in Dallas' 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. On Tuesday, the British Columbia native skated into the offensive zone and patiently backhanded the puck past Jacob Markstrom (25 saves) to open the scoring at 7:53 of the first period.

Radek Faksa picked up an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high seven games. Benn doubled the advantage on the power play midway into the second period after cleaning up a rebound following Heiskanen's shot from the point. The goal was Benn's fourth of the season.

Horvat converted a breakaway for his seventh tally at 11:24 of the second period before defenseman Taylor Fedun restored the Stars' two-goal advantage just over two minutes later after depositing his own rebound past Markstrom. The goal was Fedun's first of the season. Heiskanen scored from deep in the right circle at 2:44 of the third period for a 4-1 edge. Dowling cleaned up a rebound from his knees 42 seconds later, and Perry converted a breakaway at 8:29 to seal the win.

The Stars appeared to open the scoring 1:26 into the first period as Tyler Seguin skated to the top of the right circle before wiring a diagonal feed that was shoveled home by Dowling at the doorstep. Vancouver challenged the play, however, and officials deemed that Seguin was offside upon entering the offensive zone. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

