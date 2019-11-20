International Development News
Bogdanovich's shooting lifts Kings over Suns

Bogdan Bogdanovic established career highs of 31 points and seven 3-pointers to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 120-116 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Richaun Holmes made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts while contributing 20 points and a career-ory best 15 rebounds for the Kings. CJoseph recorded a career-best 14 assists as Sacramento won for the sixth time in its last eight games.

Nemanja Bjelica contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for the Kings. Harrison Barnes scored 15 points, and Buddy Hield added 12. Devin Booker registered 30 points and eight assists for the Suns, who have lost back-to-back games and four of the last six.

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Phoenix. Mikal Bridges also scored 20 points, Cameron Johnson had 18 and Frank Kaminsky tallied 17. Bogdanovic, who also had seven assists and three steals, was 11 of 14 from the field as Sacramento shot 53.2 percent. He was 7 of 9 from behind the arc as the Kings were 13 of 31 overall.

The Suns shot 42.7 percent from the field, including 12 of 36 from 3-point range. Sacramento led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter before Phoenix made a charge.

The Suns cut their deficit to 90-81 on Oubre's basket with 10:32 left, before Bogdanovic buried a 3-pointer 30 seconds later. The trey started an 11-2 burst that saw Sacramento hold a 101-83 advantage with 6:14 left. Bogdanovic buried his seventh 3-pointer with 3:41 left to make it 106-91.

Phoenix moved within 108-99 on Booker's basket with 2:01 remaining. Bjelica hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to push the margin to 12. The Suns kept competing and pulled within 116-113 on Booker's 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left.

But Yogi Ferrell and Holmes each made two free throws as the Kings finished 23 of 25 from the line en route to closing out the win. Bogdanovic had 18 first-half points and Sacramento shot 62.5 percent from the field while taking a 62-45 halftime lead. Phoenix shot just 31.9 percent.

The Kings led 33-19 after the first quarter before Bogdanovic began heating up midway through the second. He made four 3-pointers and scored all 16 of his second-quarter points in the final 6:15. Sacramento continued its strong play in the early part of the third quarter and led 77-51 with 7:10 left before the Suns whittled away to trail by 87-75 entering the final stanza.

