McDavid, Oilers snap Sharks' winning streak

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped the host San Jose Sharks' six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night. Markus Granlund, Zack Kassian Jujhar Khaira and James Neal also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Oilers (14-6-3), who won for the sixth time in their past 10 games (6-2-2). Defensemen Darnell Nurse and Oscar Klefbom each had two assists and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves.

Kevin Labanc and Barclay Goodrow tallied for the Sharks (10-11-1), who had outscored opponents 25-17 during their six-game run. That included a 6-3 home victory against Edmonton a week earlier. Goalie Martin Jones stopped 24 of 29 shots. McDavid's three points pulled him within one of the NHL scoring leader, teammate Leon Draisaitl, who assisted on McDavid's goal for his 44th point of the season (16 goals, 28 assists). McDavid has 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points.

Granlund opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle, at 3:34 of the first period. Kassian made it 2-0 on a goalmouth scramble at 7:59 off a pass from McDavid. Labanc pulled the Sharks within a goal on a deflection at 9:23 of the first, but Khaira scored on a wrist shot from the point through a maze of defenders at 19:45 of the period to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead.

Neal scored the only goal of the second period, deflecting a pass from McDavid past Jones with a man advantage at 17:19, to give Edmonton a 4-1 advantage. The Oilers' league-leading power play was 1 of 2. McDavid made it 5-1 at 6:34 of the third, putting a rebound over Jones' glove, before Goodrow capped the scoring at 9:43 with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

