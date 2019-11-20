International Development News
Development News Edition

Mourinho appointed Tottenham manager after Pochettino sacked

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 13:12 IST
Mourinho appointed Tottenham manager after Pochettino sacked

London, Nov 20 (AFP) Jose Mourinho was on Wednesday appointed new Tottenham Hotspur head coach to replace the sacked of Mauricio Pochettino. The Portuguese former Chelsea and Manchester United manager signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in a statement.

Pochettino, 47, transformed Spurs' fortunes since arriving from Southampton in 2014 and although he failed to win a trophy he took the club to the Champions League final for the first time in their history just six months ago. But the Argentine was sacked on Tuesday with Tottenham languishing 14th in England's Premier League after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games.

This season they were knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester United and suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. "I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," said Mourinho, who has won domestic titles in a record four different countries.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me." Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room." (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v Pakistan, first test

Factbox on the first test between Australia and Pakistan, which begins on Thursday WHENNov. 21-25 1000 a.m. local time0000 GMT WHEREThe Gabba, Brisbane 42,000 capacity MATCH OFFICIALSUmpires Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth both E...

U.S. to provide Vietnam with coast guard ship, eyes South China Sea

The United States announced on Wednesday it will provide Vietnam with another coast guard cutter for its growing fleet of ships, boosting Hanois ability to patrol the South China Sea amid tensions with China. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esp...

ANALYSIS-Rugby-Former teacher Rennie to be schooled on 'Aussie way'

Former schoolteacher Dave Rennie has a track record of guiding rugby teams to championships and glory but he will need to get used to taking instruction when he starts work as Wallabies coach in mid-2020.Tasked on Wednesday with leading Aus...

50th IFFI begins in Goa with screening of Italian film Despite the Fog

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India begins in Goa with the screening of the Italian film Despite the Fog. Speaking at the press conference with the cast and crew, Director Goran Paskaljevic, who has also served as J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019