Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play. NBA roundup: Pelicans dump Blazers in Anthony's debut

Jrue Holiday had 22 points and 10 assists as the host New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Carmelo Anthony's debut by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-104 on Tuesday night. Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans' leading scorer, returned from a four-game absence caused by a sore knee to add 21 points. JJ Redick had 18, Nicolo Melli scored 14 and E'Twaun Moore 11 as New Orleans won for just the fifth time this season but the third time in four games. NHL roundup: Isles nip Pens, extend point streak to 15

Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game, on his own rebound at 2:55 of overtime, as the visiting New York Islanders downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday to stretch their point streak to 15 games, matching a franchise record. Ryan Pulock tied it 4-4 for New York with 1:32 left in regulation on a blast from the center point with goalie Semyon Varlamov pulled. I'll stop when my body tells me to, says Federer

Roger Federer first thought about how long his playing career would last in 2009 but a decade later the 38-year-old is still going strong and says he will keeping playing until his body decides otherwise. Federer won his last Grand Slam in January 2018 when he claimed his sixth Australian Open but the Swiss has won seven ATP titles since then, taking his career tally to 103. MLB’s Manfred addresses ‘thorough’ investigation of Astros

As Major League Baseball continues to investigate the scandal involving the Houston Astros, commissioner Rob Manfred feels confident that they're the only team involved and the 2019 American League champions could face harsh penalties once the extent of their wrongdoing has been determined. Regarding an ongoing and "really, really thorough investigation," Manfred, commenting publicly from the owners meetings that began Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, said, "Right now, we are focused on the information that we have with respect to the Astros. I'm not going to speculate on whether other people are going to be involved. We'll deal with that if it happens, but I'm not going to speculate about that. I have no reason to believe it extends beyond the Astros at this point in time." Nadal sparks Spanish comeback, Canada into last eight

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrid's La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of "Rafa, Rafa" echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. After generally disappointing attendances so far at the glitzy new version of the 119-year-old competition, a sell-out crowd in the cavernous 12,500-seat stadium roared the world number one to a 6-3 7-6(7) win over Russia's Karen Khachanov. Canada finally beat US to reach Davis Cup last eight

Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup on Tuesday after beating the United States for the first time at the 16th attempt. For the second day in a row, 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the perfect start before 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov finished the job to make it two wins from two in Group F. Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods says mentor O'Meara

Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, said his former mentor Mark O'Meara, who nevertheless hoped Woods will prove him wrong. With 15 major championships, Woods is three short of the mark held by Jack Nicklaus, and at age 43 is battling 'Father Time' in his quest to catch the Golden Bear. Blazers' Anthony to start; Lillard (back) sidelined

Forward Carmelo Anthony officially joined the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, while star guard Damian Lillard sat out with back spasms. "Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," said Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Davis Cup format needed a revamp, says Murray

The 119-year-old Davis Cup was in need of a revamp as the old format did not allow the top players to compete over the course of a year, Britain's Jamie Murray has said. The new week-long tournament in Madrid's Caja Magica, involving 18 teams split into six groups of three, is being bankrolled by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's investment firm Kosmos, who are pumping in $3 billion over 25 years.

