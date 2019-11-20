1st Ind-WI T20 in doubt as Mumbai police yet to guarantee security cover

Uncertainty looms over the tour-opening first T20 International between India and West Indies here on December 6 with the Mumbai police yet to commit security cover for the match. Mumbai police will be on high alert on December 6, the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition and also 'Mahaprinirvan Din' of late B R Ambedkar. On that day, lakhs of Ambedkar followers throng the Chaityabhumi in suburban Dadar.

"As police will be busy in maintaining law and order in the city, they may not be able to give security cover to the game," police sources said. However, Mumbai Cricket Association sources said a final call on this matter will be taken shortly after it's senior officials meet top cop of Mumbai police.

Police officials on Wednesday met apex council members of the MCA at its headquarters here and discussed the issue in detail. The MCA also has options to hire additional private security for the match, sources said.

The development comes to light on the heels of Supreme Court's recent verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case. Last year due to administrative issues in the MCA, the BCCI had shifted the ODI against West Indies from Wankhede Stadium to the picturesque Brabourne stadium, which is managed by the Cricket Club of India.

Wankhede stadium last hosted an international fixture in December 2017 against Sri Lanka. According to a senior MCA official, usually around 1,000 police personal are required for an international fixture.

Meanwhile, the MCA will also take a final call on usage of two foot-over bridges, which the spectators use to enter three stands of the Wankhede Stadium after deliberating with Western Railway officials. It is understood that the MCA would ask for a stability certificate from the Railways after which a call would be taken.

