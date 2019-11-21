International Development News
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 09:14 IST
Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds and paced the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game, best in the league. He has accomplished the feat in eight of his last nine games. Antetokounmpo was 12-for-17 from the field, but only 1-for-6 on 3-pointers.

The Bucks have won five straight, nine of their last 10, and completed the road trip with a 3-0 mark. Milwaukee has won eight of its last nine against the Hawks. Eric Bledsoe added 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bucks. It fell just short of his season-high of 31.

Atlanta tried to rally in the fourth quarter by scoring 44 points. The Hawks used a 13-1 run to cut Milwaukee's lead to 126-119 with 2:10 left on a basket by DeAndre Bembry. But Milwaukee's Sterling Brown emerged from a timeout to hit a 3-pointer and re-establish the double-digit lead. The Hawks never again got closer than seven. The loss was the fourth straight for Atlanta, which returned home after going 1-4 on a West Coast road trip.

Atlanta was led by rookie De'Andre Hunter, who scored a career-high 27 points -- nine more than his previous best -- and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. He was perfect on three 3-point field goals. Trae Young added 25 points and eight assists and Cam Reddish scored a career-high 17 points.

Milwaukee wasted an early 10-point lead but led 34-26 after one quarter. Atlanta, behind rookies Hunter and Reddish, paced the Hawks to a 61-58 halftime lead. Milwaukee scored 38 points in the third quarter for a 96-83 lead. Milwaukee completes a back-to-back at home on Thursday against Portland. Atlanta plays again on Friday when the Hawks face Detroit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Democratic debate highlights: Freeloading billionaires and Clinton's legacy

The fifth presidential debate featured sharp exchanges on Wednesday over U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warrens proposed wealth tax and which of the Democratic contenders is best prepared to lead. Unlike past debates, which were dominated by how th...

Johnson & Johnson loses pelvic mesh class action in Australia

More than 1,350 Australian women won a seven-year-old class action lawsuit on Thursday against Johnson Johnson JJ for misleading patients and surgeons about the risks of the pharmaceutical giants pelvic mesh implants. The suit is one of ma...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

A U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in a war crimes trial but convicted of posing for pictures with the corpse of an Iraqi detainee now faces proceedings to expel him from special forces, days after President Donald Trump reversed his demo...

China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019