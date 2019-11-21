International Development News
Markkanen nets 24, Bulls cruise by Pistons

Power forward Lauri Markkanen reached the 20-point mark for the first time since the season opener with 24 points, and the host Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak by pounding the slumping Detroit Pistons 109-89 on Wednesday. Markkanen, who was averaging 12.3 points in nine games this month, made half of his 14 field-goal attempts and 7 of 11 free throws. Tomas Satoransky supplied 15 points and seven assists, and Shaquille Harrison had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Chicago.

Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds, and rookie Coby White added 12 points and five rebounds. The Bulls connected on 14 of 27 3-point attempts. Former Bull Derrick Rose scored 18 points off the bench for Detroit, which has lost five straight and is 1-7 on the road. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, and Luke Kennard had 14, but both shot just 4 of 15 from the field. Langston Galloway scored 13, and Andre Drummond chipped in six points and 14 rebounds before fouling out.

Detroit shot just 33.7 percent (28 of 83) from the field. Both teams were missing their small forwards. Detroit's Tony Snell has a hip injury, while Chicago's Otto Porter Jr. is nursing a foot issue.

Markkanen scored 15 first-half points and the Bulls led 59-55 at the break. Galloway, getting the start in place of Snell, led the Pistons with 10 points. Chicago began the third quarter with a 12-3 run. Satoransky, who went scoreless in the first half, had eight points during that stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers. Markkanen finished it off with a putback.

Another putback, this one by Carter, upped Chicago's lead to 14 at 78-64. The Bulls maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the quarter and led 84-71 when it ended. Thaddeus Young scored five points in the first 1:03 of the fourth quarter to stretch Chicago's advantage to 18. Markkanen hit a 3-pointer with 5:25 to go to increase the Bulls' lead to 22, 99-77.

