Online Tickets go live for the Indian hockey team's Pro League home games

Hockey India on Thursday announced that the sale of online tickets for the Indian home matches in the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Pro League 2020. It will be the first time that India will be participating in the FIH Hockey Pro-League 2020, which will see them play hosts to the likes of The Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand in a total of eight matches between January 18-May 24 in Bhubaneswar.

The tickets for India's eight home matches are priced at Rs 200, 300 and 500 respectively. The online ticket sales will go live from 11 am on Thursday at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/FIH-Hockey-Pro-League-2020. The six-month-long FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 will see World No. 5 Indian Men's Hockey Team started off their campaign by hosting World No. 3 The Netherlands in two home matches on January 18th and 19th next year, which will be followed by two more home matches against the World Champions Belgium on February 8th and 9th respectively.

India will then play Australia February 21st and 22nd. These home matches will be followed away games against Germany in April and Great Britain in May. The final two games will be at home against New Zealand on May 23 an 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)