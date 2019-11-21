International Development News
Development News Edition

AC Milan offer Ibrahimovic six-month deal - reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:18 IST
AC Milan offer Ibrahimovic six-month deal - reports

Milan, Nov 21 (AFP) Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered a six-month deal to come to the aid of struggling former Italian giants AC Milan, according to reports in Italy on Thursday. The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last week following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported that the former seven-time European champions have now made contact with the player's agent Mino Raiola. The US-owned club want the former Swedish international for six months and are prepared to pay him six million euros ($6.6 million) if he remains for 18 months in total, Gazzetta claimed.

Milan finished fifth last season, missing out on a return to Champions League football by just a point to city rivals Inter. They have had a poor start to this campaign and are 14th after 12 games before they host last year's runners-up Napoli on Saturday in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances. He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal. AFP SSC SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

13th I-League to kick off on November 30 with clash between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League will get underway with a clash between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on November 30, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Thursday. The le...

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 5 paise up at 71.76 against USD

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 5 paise up at 71.76 against the US currency on Thursday amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. Forex traders said the rupee rebounded af...

Govt refers surrogacy bill to select committee of Rajya Sabha

The government on Thursday referred the surrogacy bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moved a resolution in the upper house of Parliament referring the bill to a select committee.Rajya Sabha me...

Cabinet calls on Foot and Mouth disease affected to follow safety rules

Cabinet has called on all affected communities in Limpopo, to adhere to the safety protocols, as a measure to curb the spread of Foot and Mouth disease, in some parts of the country. Cabinet was briefed at its regular meeting on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019