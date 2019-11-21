SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

International Development News
Australia retired one game into their doubles dead rubber against Belgium at the Davis Cup Finals, placing the revamped tournament under further scrutiny a day after Canada forfeited a doubles rubber against the United States. TENNIS-DAVIS CUP-SPAIN

Spain, Australia cruise into Davis Cup last eight MADRID (Reuters) - Hosts Spain and Australia made smooth progress to join Canada in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals but elsewhere in La Caja Magica on Wednesday it proved a more trying day for players, organizers and fans.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA Ruiz defeat made me a smarter fighter, says Joshua

(Reuters) - Briton Anthony Joshua has said his first career defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. was down to a lack of experience and he has become a "smarter" fighter ahead of December's rematch. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT/MOURINHO (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur - Jose Mourinho news conference

Jose Mourinho holds his first news conference as Tottenham Hotspur manager ahead of their Premier League match against West Ham United. 21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester City. 22 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United 22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFC CHAMPIONS-URA-ALH/PREVIEW Soccer - Asian Champions League Final Preview

We preview the second leg of the Asian Champions League final between Urawa Reds and Al Hilal in Saitama. Al Hilal lead 1-0 after the first leg. 22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO/PLAYOFFS Soccer - Euro - Draw for Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs

UEFA stages the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff ties which will take place in March. 22 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Crystal Palace. 22 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea. 22 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-CAN/CLIFF (PIX)

Athletics-Canadian Cliff, with an eye on Tokyo, finding quick success in marathon Rachel Cliff insists she is not running with a chip on her shoulder but her results since a bold switch to the marathon from the 5,000m might suggest otherwise as the Canadian looks to punch her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

21 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test

Australia faces Pakistan on the second day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988. 22 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first-ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first-ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 22 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match

New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches 22 Nov

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship Round two of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

22 Nov GOLF-RSM/

Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic second round Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar.

22 Nov ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-COUNCIL/ (PIX) Athletics - World Athletics Council Meeting

World Athletics (formerly IAAF) holds a council meeting in Monaco. 22 Nov

TENNIS TENNIS-DAVIS CUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Davis Cup Finals Day five of the Davis Cup finals at Madrid's Caja Magica features three quarter-final ties.

22 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-SAUDI/ (TV) Motor racing - Formula E - Ad Diriyah ePrix

Ad Diriyah, near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, hosts the opening race of the Formula E season. 22 Nov 07:03 ET / 12:03 GMT

ALPINE SKIING ALPINE-WORLD-CANADA/OSBORNE

Alpine skiing-Comeback will be one for the books says Canadian downhiller Osborne Ski racing has seen many comebacks but Canadian downhiller Manuel (Manny) Osborne-Paradis says his will be one for the books.

21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

