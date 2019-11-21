FMSCI President Prithviraj to challenge his three-year ban

Terming the three-year penalty imposed on him as "harsh and unfair", FMSCI President J Prithviraj on Thursday said he will challenge the ban since he was not given an opportunity to present his version. A five-member FMSCI panel had banned Prithviraj from officiating for three years in the wake of the organisational blunder that led to death of three, including a minor, during the ill-fated Rally of Jodhpur.

Prithviraj, who is part of the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, was assisting rally organisers Maxperience. He asserted that he has always carried out his duties with diligence and "a sense of responsibility".

"As COC of the Jodhpur Rally too, I had ensured that every safety measure was in place and FMSCI Observer too went on the route and approved the stage setup before giving it the green signal. "So, I disagree with the three-year penalty imposed on me. It is harsh and unfair too, especially as the Council members did not give me any opportunity to present my version nor a copy of the report before passing their verdict. This is against the principles of natural justice," Prithviraj said in a statement.

"Taking into account everything that has happened before, during and after the Rally, I have decided to appeal against the penalty imposed on me. If nothing, I should be given an opportunity to put forward my case," the statement added. Top rally driver Gaurav Gill had crashed into a trespassing motorcycle carrying three people, including a minor, during the rally in September, forcing the organisers to call off the rally.

A Rs five lakh penalty was also imposed on Prithviraj's Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, which will also not be allowed to organise a National Championship outside the city till December 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)