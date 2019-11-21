International Development News
Development News Edition

FMSCI President Prithviraj to challenge his three-year ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:56 IST
FMSCI President Prithviraj to challenge his three-year ban

Terming the three-year penalty imposed on him as "harsh and unfair", FMSCI President J Prithviraj on Thursday said he will challenge the ban since he was not given an opportunity to present his version. A five-member FMSCI panel had banned Prithviraj from officiating for three years in the wake of the organisational blunder that led to death of three, including a minor, during the ill-fated Rally of Jodhpur.

Prithviraj, who is part of the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, was assisting rally organisers Maxperience. He asserted that he has always carried out his duties with diligence and "a sense of responsibility".

"As COC of the Jodhpur Rally too, I had ensured that every safety measure was in place and FMSCI Observer too went on the route and approved the stage setup before giving it the green signal. "So, I disagree with the three-year penalty imposed on me. It is harsh and unfair too, especially as the Council members did not give me any opportunity to present my version nor a copy of the report before passing their verdict. This is against the principles of natural justice," Prithviraj said in a statement.

"Taking into account everything that has happened before, during and after the Rally, I have decided to appeal against the penalty imposed on me. If nothing, I should be given an opportunity to put forward my case," the statement added. Top rally driver Gaurav Gill had crashed into a trespassing motorcycle carrying three people, including a minor, during the rally in September, forcing the organisers to call off the rally.

A Rs five lakh penalty was also imposed on Prithviraj's Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, which will also not be allowed to organise a National Championship outside the city till December 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Man killed in road accident in southeast Delhi

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly after his scooter rammed into a divider on Okhla Estate Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. He is...

EC has seized crores of rupees from Cong leaders; they have been corrupt and have used black money extensively: Piyush Goyal.

EC has seized crores of rupees from Cong leaders they have been corrupt and have used black money extensively Piyush Goyal....

BJP is the only party to fight against black money, and promotes honest and clean money in electoral politics: Piyush Goyal. PTI KR NAB NSDNSD

BJP is the only party to fight against black money, and promotes honest and clean money in electoral politics Piyush Goyal. PTI KR NAB NSDNSD...

Prez convenes meet of Governors, Lt Govs; spl session on UTs

Governors and Lt Governors will converge in the national capital this weekend as President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a two-day conference of these Constitutional heads during which a special session will be held on Union Territories, includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019