Soccer-Shakhtar's Taison gets one-match ban for reacting to racist insults

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taison was handed a one-match ban on Thursday after he reacted to racist abuse from the crowd during a match against Dynamo Kiev this month. Brazilian Taison, 31, stuck his finger up at a section of the stadium occupied by Dynamo Kiev fans and kicked the ball into the stands after hearing the abuse during Shakhtar's 1-0 win.

The player was sent off for the incident and was in tears as he left the pitch. World players' union FIFPro had asked for the red card to be overturned but the Ukrainian football federation has now confirmed the suspension https://ffu.ua/article/38180.

The federation also ordered Dynamo to play one match behind closed doors and imposed a fine of 500,000 hryvnias ($20,695). Racist incidents have tainted European soccer in recent months.

Italian striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse during Brescia's Serie A match against Hellas Verona this month. In the Dutch second division last weekend, Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was racially abused by a section of FC Den Bosch supporters, and the game was suspended for half an hour after the referee decided to take the players off the pitch.

The incident has prompted the Eredivisie to announce that players in the top two divisions of Dutch soccer would stand still for the first minute of matches this weekend in protest.

