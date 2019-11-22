International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Garrett says Rudolph used racial slur prior to melee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 00:21 IST
Report: Garrett says Rudolph used racial slur prior to melee
Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleged in his appeal hearing that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur prior to last week's melee, ESPN reported Thursday. Rudolph denied the accusation by Garrett, who was appealing his indefinite suspension by the NFL at a hearing with league-appointed officer James Thrash.

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," the Steelers said in a statement. "He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals." Rudolph told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't say anything to provoke Garrett before Garrett removed the quarterback's helmet and struck him on the top of his unprotected head in the closing seconds of last Thursday night's game.

Rudolph's attorney Timothy M. Younger responded to ESPN after the allegations were reported. "According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason's uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension. This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett," Younger said.

"The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason's integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment." Garrett, 23, was in New York on Wednesday to appeal his suspension. ESPN reported the meeting lasted less than two hours. His suspension as it stands will cover at least the rest of this season, including the playoffs should the Browns qualify.

The incident started after Rudolph dumped off a short pass. After getting knocked down, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett's helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and, with Steelers' offensive linemen attempting to intervene, hit the quarterback in the head with it. Rudolph, who missed time earlier this season with a concussion after being knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens, was not injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as auto tariff window closes -Politico

Trump administration officials are considering whether to start a new trade investigation against the European Union as a way to justify imposing tariffs as the window for auto-related tariffs under a prior probe closes, Politico reported o...

Trump impeachment: Witness attacks 'fictional narrative propagated by Russians'

A former top White House adviser on Russia on Thursday said the fictional narrative pushed by Donald Trump and the Republicans about Ukraines role in influencing the 2016 US election was propagated by Russia, as she testified before the Hou...

Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out for a couple ...

Bhayyu Maharaj case: Court asks police to produce case diary

A local court on Thursday directed police to produce by November 25 the case diary related to the 2018 suicide of model-turned-spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj here in Madhya Pradesh. Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar Karoria adjourned the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019