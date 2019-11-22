Report: Garrett says Rudolph used racial slur prior to melee

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleged in his appeal hearing that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur prior to last week's melee, ESPN reported Thursday. Rudolph denied the accusation by Garrett, who was appealing his indefinite suspension by the NFL at a hearing with league-appointed officer James Thrash.

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," the Steelers said in a statement. "He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals." Rudolph told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't say anything to provoke Garrett before Garrett removed the quarterback's helmet and struck him on the top of his unprotected head in the closing seconds of last Thursday night's game.

Rudolph's attorney Timothy M. Younger responded to ESPN after the allegations were reported. "According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason's uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension. This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett," Younger said.

"The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason's integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment." Garrett, 23, was in New York on Wednesday to appeal his suspension. ESPN reported the meeting lasted less than two hours. His suspension as it stands will cover at least the rest of this season, including the playoffs should the Browns qualify.

The incident started after Rudolph dumped off a short pass. After getting knocked down, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett's helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and, with Steelers' offensive linemen attempting to intervene, hit the quarterback in the head with it. Rudolph, who missed time earlier this season with a concussion after being knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens, was not injured.

