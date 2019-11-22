REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-DAVISCUP Serbia and Britain into last eight at Davis Cup

Serbia sealed their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in straightforward fashion but Britain survived another nailbiter before joining them in the last-eight on Thursday. OBITUARY-BURTONCARPENTER

'Ride on, Jake': Jake Burton Carpenter, who took snowboarding from hobby to global sport, dies Jake Burton Carpenter, who helped propel snowboarding from hobby to a global sport over the last four decades, has died of complications from recurring cancer, his company said on Thursday. He was 65.

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-WOLFF Women drivers can succeed in Formula E, says Venturi's Wolff

Formula E starts its sixth season in Saudi Arabia on Friday with an all-male cast of drivers but Venturi’s Susie Wolff, the only woman to run a team in the electric series, says change will come. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer-Pellegrini does not expect drastically different Spurs under Mourinho West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini believes the arrival of Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur's new boss will have no immediate impact on the club's style of play although the Portuguese could eventually leave his mark on the team.

21 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO/HUNGARY-STADIUM (PIX)

Soccer--Orban’s long shot: billion-euro spending yet to bring Hungary football revival The Hungarian government has spent more than $2 billion on football since Orban took power in 2010, inaugurating a new national stadium last week - but the country could very well miss the Euro 2020 championship the arena was built for.

22 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United

22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-URA-ALH/PREVIEW

Soccer - Asian Champions League Final Preview We preview the second leg of the Asian Champions League final between Urawa Reds and Al Hilal in Saitama. Al Hilal lead 1-0 after the first leg.

22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO/PLAYOFFS (TV)

Soccer - Euro - Draw for Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs UEFA stages the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff ties which will take place in March.

22 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Crystal Palace.

22 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester City.

22 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea.

22 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test

Australia face Pakistan on the second day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988. 22 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 22 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match

New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches 22 Nov

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 23 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship Round two of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

22 Nov GOLF-RSM/

Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic second round Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar.

22 Nov ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-COUNCIL/ (PIX) Athletics - World Athletics Council Meeting

World Athletics (formerly IAAF) holds a council meeting in Monaco. 22 Nov

SWIMMING SWIMMING-ISL/

Swimming-News conference ahead of ISL London meet Press conference ahead of International Swimming League's London meet. Attendees include Olympic champions Adam Peaty and Katinka Hosszu.

22 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

Day five of the Davis Cup finals at Madrid's Caja Magica features three quarter-final ties. 22 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-ELECTRIC-SAUDI/ (TV)

Motor racing - Formula E - Ad Diriyah ePrix Ad Diriyah, near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, hosts the opening race of the Formula E season.

22 Nov 07:03 ET / 12:03 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 21 Nov 20:45 ET/ 01:45 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

21 Nov 21:00 ET/ 02:00 GMT

