International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 01:01 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-DAVISCUP Serbia and Britain into last eight at Davis Cup

Serbia sealed their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in straightforward fashion but Britain survived another nailbiter before joining them in the last-eight on Thursday. OBITUARY-BURTONCARPENTER

'Ride on, Jake': Jake Burton Carpenter, who took snowboarding from hobby to global sport, dies Jake Burton Carpenter, who helped propel snowboarding from hobby to a global sport over the last four decades, has died of complications from recurring cancer, his company said on Thursday. He was 65.

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-WOLFF Women drivers can succeed in Formula E, says Venturi's Wolff

Formula E starts its sixth season in Saudi Arabia on Friday with an all-male cast of drivers but Venturi’s Susie Wolff, the only woman to run a team in the electric series, says change will come. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer-Pellegrini does not expect drastically different Spurs under Mourinho West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini believes the arrival of Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur's new boss will have no immediate impact on the club's style of play although the Portuguese could eventually leave his mark on the team.

21 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO/HUNGARY-STADIUM (PIX)

Soccer--Orban’s long shot: billion-euro spending yet to bring Hungary football revival The Hungarian government has spent more than $2 billion on football since Orban took power in 2010, inaugurating a new national stadium last week - but the country could very well miss the Euro 2020 championship the arena was built for.

22 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United

22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-URA-ALH/PREVIEW

Soccer - Asian Champions League Final Preview We preview the second leg of the Asian Champions League final between Urawa Reds and Al Hilal in Saitama. Al Hilal lead 1-0 after the first leg.

22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO/PLAYOFFS (TV)

Soccer - Euro - Draw for Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs UEFA stages the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff ties which will take place in March.

22 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Crystal Palace.

22 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester City.

22 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea.

22 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test

Australia face Pakistan on the second day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988. 22 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 22 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match

New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches 22 Nov

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 23 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship Round two of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

22 Nov GOLF-RSM/

Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic second round Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar.

22 Nov ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-COUNCIL/ (PIX) Athletics - World Athletics Council Meeting

World Athletics (formerly IAAF) holds a council meeting in Monaco. 22 Nov

SWIMMING SWIMMING-ISL/

Swimming-News conference ahead of ISL London meet Press conference ahead of International Swimming League's London meet. Attendees include Olympic champions Adam Peaty and Katinka Hosszu.

22 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

Day five of the Davis Cup finals at Madrid's Caja Magica features three quarter-final ties. 22 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-ELECTRIC-SAUDI/ (TV)

Motor racing - Formula E - Ad Diriyah ePrix Ad Diriyah, near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, hosts the opening race of the Formula E season.

22 Nov 07:03 ET / 12:03 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 21 Nov 20:45 ET/ 01:45 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

21 Nov 21:00 ET/ 02:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns Egypt against Russia warplanes deal, says working with Cairo on defense needs

The United States is working with Egypt to deter it from going ahead with a deal to buy Russian warplanes, threatening the Cairo government with sanctions if it does, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. Washington was still...

White House accuses Democrats of 'rabid desire' to oust Trump

The top White House spokeswoman on Thursday accused Democrats running the impeachment probe into Donald Trump of a sick and rabid desire to take down the president. The Democrats are clearly being motivated by a sick hatred for President Tr...

UPDATE 2-U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

U.S. House Democrats said they ironed out some differences with the Trump administration on Thursday about a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and that Congress could still vote on the deal - one of President Donald Trumps top priorit...

Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 mln at auction

A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record 1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday. Marvel Comics No. 1 features the first appearances of characters i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019