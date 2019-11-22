Sports News Roundup: Russian athletics federation president provisionally suspended

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last week's game. Garrett was ejected in the closing seconds of the game in Cleveland after ripping Rudolph's helmet off and striking him on the head with it.

Doping: Russian athletics federation president provisionally suspended: AIU

The president of Russia's athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, adding to the federation's woes ahead of next year's Olympics. The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in global athletics including doping, said the provisional suspensions were linked to an investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko, which they said the officials had obstructed.

NHL notebook: Blues' Blais (wrist surgery) out 10 weeks

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais will undergo surgery on his right wrist and be sidelined at least 10 weeks, the team announced Thursday. Blais was injured during the Blues' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

'Ride on, Jake': Jake Burton Carpenter, who took snowboarding from hobby to global sport, dies

Jake Burton Carpenter, who helped propel snowboarding from hobby to a global sport over the last four decades, has died of complications from recurring cancer, his company said on Thursday. He was 65. Carpenter, who was also known as Jake Burton, died on Wednesday surrounded by family and loved ones, his Vermont-based company, Burton Snowboards, said on a recorded phone message.

Hurting Hewitt pans Davis Cup scheduling after Australia eliminated

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt criticised the scheduling at the revamped Davis Cup Finals after his team lost 2-1 to Canada in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Australia, playing their third match in successive nights, lost Nick Kyrgios to a collarbone injury before the quarter-final and faced a Canadian team who has a day off on Wednesday.

Tennis: Pospisil keeps Davis Cup magic alive as Canada advance

Whatever the pros and cons of the new-fangled Davis Cup Finals, the old competition's knack of inspiring players to upset the form book endures, as Vasek Pospisil showed on Thursday to fire Canada past Australia into the semi-finals. The 29-year-old is languishing at 150 in the world after back surgery to fix a herniated disc sidelined him for six months this year, but he has lit up La Caja Magica this week with a series of stunning displays.

Olympics: Canadian Cliff finding quick success in marathon

Rachel Cliff says she is not running with a chip on her shoulder but her results since a bold switch to the marathon from the 5,000 meters might suggest otherwise as the Canadian looks to punch her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Cliff, in only her second career marathon, shattered the Canadian record in March at the Nagoya Women's Marathon in Japan where her time of two hours, 26 minutes 56 seconds was 64 seconds faster than the previous national mark set in 2013.

MLB notebook: Astros' investigation widens to 2018-19

The investigation of the Houston Astros' alleged sign-stealing scandal has been extended beyond 2017 to include the 2018 and 2019 seasons, commissioner Rob Manfred disclosed Thursday. "We are talking to people all over the industry, former employees, competitors, whatever," Manfred said as the owners meetings concluded Thursday in Arlington, Texas. "To the extent that we find other leads, we are going to follow these leads. We will get to the bottom of what we have out there in terms of what went on to the extent that it's humanly possible."

Unhappy fans cannot sue over Mayweather-Pacquiao bout: U.S. court

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said boxing fans who felt cheated after learning that Manny Pacquiao had been injured before fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. cannot pursue class-action litigation because the 2015 welterweight bout dubbed the "Fight of the Century" proved to be a letdown. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 that fans and pay-per-view subscribers who paid hundreds of millions of dollars to watch a "yawner" of a fight "got what they paid for" when Mayweather and Pacquiao stepped into a Las Vegas ring, with Mayweather winning a unanimous 12-round decision.

NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season. Appeals officer James Thrash made the ruling, which will keep Garrett out of Cleveland's final six regular-season games and any postseason games -- if the Browns qualify -- before having to apply for reinstatement from commissioner Roger Goodell in 2020.

