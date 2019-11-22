Kings dump Oilers, extend home winning streak to 5

The Los Angeles Kings defused the powerful Edmonton Oilers offense with a scoring flurry of their own and turned a fast start into a 5-1 victory Thursday, extending their home winning streak to five games. First-period goals from Tyler Toffoli, Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter, along with three assists for the game from Drew Doughty, helped keep the Kings undefeated at home in the month of November. Despite all of the local success, the Kings are still in last place in the Western Conference.

Connor McDavid added a goal early in the second period, extending his point streak to nine games, and Edmonton pulled goalie Mike Smith after one period. The Oilers' Leon Draisaitl saw his 13-game point streak come to an end. It was tied for longest in the NHL. Instead of McDavid's goal starting the Oilers on their way to a comeback, the Kings Michael Amadio scored his own second-period goal to stunt a potential rally.

The Kings wasted little time in taking it to the Oilers as Toffoli scored 92 seconds into the game on a blast under the left arm of Smith from the left circle. Kopitar scored his Kings-leading eighth of the season at 14:21 of the opening period on another blast from the left circle, giving Smith little time to react. The Kings' lead grew to three with four seconds left in the opening period when Carter slid his seventh of the season through Smith's legs.

Mikko Koskinen took over in goal for the Oilers to start the second period, and McDavid marked the occasion with a goal 38 seconds after the break. His 16th of the season gave him 10 goals and 11 assists during his point streak. Amadio delivered his fourth of the season at 11:16 of the second period to push the Los Angeles lead back to three goals at 4-1.

Toffoli book-ended his night by scoring a power-play goal with less than three minutes remaining, his sixth of the season. The Kings are now 14-1-0 in their last 15 home games against the Oilers.

