International Development News
Development News Edition

Pace trio wreak havoc as Bangladesh reduced to 73/6 at lunch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:24 IST
Pace trio wreak havoc as Bangladesh reduced to 73/6 at lunch
India's Mohammad Shami celebrates the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli during the second test match which is the first-ever test pink ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

India's pace troika once again wreaked havoc as Bangladesh top-order were blown away to be reduced to 73 for 6 in the country's first 'Pink Test' where the pre-match hype didn't translate into the quality contest. The pink ball proved to be a killer weapon for the pacers as Bangladesh's batsmen didn't show any intent for survival.

Umesh Yadav (3/29 from 7 overs) ripped Bangladesh after a change of ends as the so-called five-day match ran the risk of an early finish after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque once again surprised everyone opting to bat on a seamer-friendly track. Lunch was taken abruptly midway into the 22nd over after Liton Das retired hurt for 24 following a big blow on his helmet in the forehead region off a Mohammed Shami delivery in the previous over.

The batsmen may have feared the twilight period but looking at the way Bangladesh batted, it seemed they would fold well before the sun sets late into the second session. The heavily-lacquered pink ball had a quiet first three overs before Bangladesh batsmen started collapsing. The ball was seaming and the pacers were getting it to rear up from the good length.

Bangladesh batsmen looked unsettled by the capacity crowd, something they have never encountered even in their home Tests and the world-class bowling made it even more difficult. Such was their plight that for the first time in the subcontinent, batsmen Nos 3, 4 and 5 (skipper Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, and senior-most player Mushfiqur Rahim) were all dismissed for a duck.

Pushed into the unknown territory without any practice back home, Bangladesh's opening duo of Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes survived some anxious moments in the first six overs before Ishant Sharma trapped the latter. Umesh then triggered the collapse in his second spell with two wickets in three balls, first being skipper Mominul who was dismissed by a beautiful diving one-handed catch by Rohit Sharma.

Next was Mohammed Mithun beating him by pace as it sharply cut in with the batsmen playing on to his stumps. Despite the catching skepticism surrounding the pink ball, Saha looked a class act behind the stump as usual as the ball was swinging a lot after moving the batsman.

His low catch of Mahmadullah, outstretched and dragged across Virat Kohli at the first slip, was the highlight of his keeping as he also completed a milestone of 100 dismissals in the longest format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U2, AR Rahman collaborate for new track

Irish band U2 has launched a new track, Ahimsa, in collaboration with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, ahead of their maiden performance in the country. Island Records announced the release of the track which aims to celebrate the ...

Malta police need more time to question man in journalist murder case -PM

Police decided to release on bail a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of a Maltese journalist because they need more time to question him, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday. If a person is taken to court, he ...

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

An In conversation session on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Crit...

UPDATE 2-Few protesters left on trashed HK campus as siege nears end

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police who surrounded the campus but said there was no deadline for ending the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019