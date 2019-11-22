International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-India pacers wreck Bangladesh on pink-ball debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kolakata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:32 IST
Cricket-India pacers wreck Bangladesh on pink-ball debut
Image Credit: ANI

India's three-pronged pace attack wreaked havoc with the pink ball to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for six in the first session on day one of the second and final tests on Friday.

The heavily-lacquered ball dominated the bat after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque elected to bat in the first day-night test for both the teams at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Mominul was soon left to rue the decision as the tourists, beaten inside three days in the series opener in Indore, looked clueless against India's quality attack.

To make it worse for them, Liton Das, who made 24, retired hurt after being hit in the helmet by a short Mohammed Shami delivery. Nayeem Hasan and Abu Jayed, both yet to open their account, will return after the break to try and help the tourists past the 100-mark.

Ishant Sharma dismissed Imrul Kayes for four to earn the breakthrough and Umesh Yadav struck twice immediately after a change of ends to rattle the tourists. Rohit Sharma took a diving, one-handed catch to send back Mominul, while Mohammad Mithun inside-edged a Umesh delivery onto the stumps.

Mushfiqur Rahim became the third top-order batsman to fall for a duck, bowled out by Shami. Opener Shadman Islam hit five boundaries in his 29 before becoming Umesh's third victim. Wriddhiman Saha took a stunning low catch to send back Mahmudullah for six.

India needs only a draw to record their 12th successive home series victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: CID issues notice to send back Pakistani Hindu family staying in Jodhpur

The Criminal Investigation Department CID of Rajasthan Police has issued a notice that six people of a Hindu family who came here on a visa from Pakistan should be sent back. The family living in a village in Rahamiyar district, Pakistan, r...

Maoist Deepak detained under NSA

Master trainer in weapons and Maoist Deepak, who was lodged in the central prison here, was on Friday detained under National Security Act. The detention order was issued by the district Collector K Rajamani. Deepak was arrested from a for...

Japan foreign minister to visit Russia to discuss formal WWII treaty -official

Japans foreign minister agreed on Friday to visit Russia next month for talks about a formal World War Two peace treaty, a ministry official said, following a decades-old dispute that has prevented the countries from reaching a pact.Toshimi...

Euro zone money market spike driven by French banks' contingency tests -traders

A sudden jump in the European Central Banks new ESTR overnight interest rate this week was triggered by French banks bidding for extra cash as part of contingency tests, two sources familiar with the blocs money markets said on Friday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019