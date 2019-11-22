Cricket-India pacers wreck Bangladesh on pink-ball debut

India's three-pronged pace attack wreaked havoc with the pink ball to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for six in the first session on day one of the second and final tests on Friday.

The heavily-lacquered ball dominated the bat after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque elected to bat in the first day-night test for both the teams at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Mominul was soon left to rue the decision as the tourists, beaten inside three days in the series opener in Indore, looked clueless against India's quality attack.

To make it worse for them, Liton Das, who made 24, retired hurt after being hit in the helmet by a short Mohammed Shami delivery. Nayeem Hasan and Abu Jayed, both yet to open their account, will return after the break to try and help the tourists past the 100-mark.

Ishant Sharma dismissed Imrul Kayes for four to earn the breakthrough and Umesh Yadav struck twice immediately after a change of ends to rattle the tourists. Rohit Sharma took a diving, one-handed catch to send back Mominul, while Mohammad Mithun inside-edged a Umesh delivery onto the stumps.

Mushfiqur Rahim became the third top-order batsman to fall for a duck, bowled out by Shami. Opener Shadman Islam hit five boundaries in his 29 before becoming Umesh's third victim. Wriddhiman Saha took a stunning low catch to send back Mahmudullah for six.

India needs only a draw to record their 12th successive home series victory.

