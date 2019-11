Day/Night Test: India bundle out Bangladesh for 106 on day 1

Indian pacers dished out a splendid performance to bowl out Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden Day/Night Test here on Friday. Ishant Sharma (5/22) claimed five wickets, Umesh Yadav (3/29) snapped three while Mohammed Shami (2/36) took one.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout in 30.3 overs (Shadman Islam 29; Ishant Sharma 5/22).

