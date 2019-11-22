International Development News
Healthy competition among us: says Ishant Sharma

After scalping five wickets on day one of the day-night Test against Bangladesh, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Friday said that there is a healthy competition within the team that motivates each player to showcase good performance.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

After scalping five wickets on day one of the day-night Test against Bangladesh, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Friday said that there is a healthy competition within the team that motivates each player to showcase good performance. "We have a healthy competition among us, if there is competition, then it motivates each bowler. Everyone is performing so someone has to sit out. The biggest example is Hanuma Vihari, he played a good knock against West Indies, but then in the next match we had to go in with five bowlers, so he had to be excluded from the lineup," Ishant told reporters after the close of play on day one.

India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 here at the Eden Gardens. India currently has a lead of 68 runs over the visitors. Earlier in the day, India bundled out Bangladesh for 106 runs as Ishant Sharma scalped five wickets for the hosts. All ten wickets were taken by the pacers.

"We hit the right length and that is why we were able to take the wickets. Pitch was fine, I did not do anything different today. I just wanted to continue from my form. I realised my plus points and executed them in the match. We did not bowl under lights so we do not know about dew. Once we bowl under lights, then we will know how much dew is kicking in," Ishant said. "Saha is one of the best wicket-keepers in the world because of the hands he has. I just want to play and as soon as you want to play every match, you tend to enjoy," he added.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will resume day two for India at the individual scores of 59 and 23 respectively. India had defeated Bangladesh in the first match of the two-match Test series by an innings and 130 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

