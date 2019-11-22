International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-No excuse for Bangladesh pink-ball woes, says coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:34 IST
Cricket-No excuse for Bangladesh pink-ball woes, says coach
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said a practice game with the pink ball would have been ideal but offered no excuses for his team's batting capitulation on the opening day of their first day-night test against India on Friday.

The touring side were shot out for 106 inside 31 overs with only three batsmen managing double-digit scores and they needed two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were struck on the helmet. Domingo defended his team's decision to bat first against India's formidable pace attack led superbly by Ishant Sharma who claimed 5-22.

"We requested (a practice match) but in the current schedule, time was too tight," Domingo told reporters. "It was the same for both sides. We had four days of practise, but a warm-up game would have helped, to give the guys a bit more time with the pink ball. But this is no excuse."

The South African was frank in his admission that his team would need to do a lot of catching up if they were to match Virat Kohli's India, the top-ranked test side. "I wouldn't say we were underprepared for the pink ball. India had similar time to train," Domingo said.

"There's a big difference between the two sides, regardless of six or seven days of preparation for the pink ball. We are a long way behind in tests. "Virat Kohli has 26 test hundreds while our whole team has 16 or 17. "It was not a 30-over all out wicket. There's no doubt that we didn't bat well enough."

Nearly 60,000 fans packed into Eden Gardens to watch India's first day-night test which has created quite a buzz in the eastern Indian city. Operating with the heavily-lacquered ball, India did a good job to bowl out Bangladesh inside three hours before finishing day one on 174-3.

Ishant said the Indian quicks briefly struggled to hit the right length. "The pink ball was very different to the red ball," said the lanky right-armer.

"When we started bowling at normal lengths, the ball was not swinging that much. We then figured out the length," Ishant added. "We talked about it among ourselves, the three fast bowlers, and started hitting the right lengths after that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina creditors jockey for lead ahead of $100 billion debt talks

Several factions of Argentinas bondholders are jostling for influence ahead of restructuring talks with incoming president Alberto Fernandez as Latin Americas third-largest economy tries to avert a default, more than a dozen sources familia...

Bayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying

Monsanto pleaded guilty to spraying a banned pesticide on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and agreed to pay 10.2 million in criminal fines and other payments for the spraying and for illegally storing hazardous waste, U.S. prosecutors said.The...

Pak's inflation due to previous government's flawed policies: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the current issue of inflation in Pakistan was due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government and the cash-strapped nation would overcome the problem soon. Addressing a public ga...

Two of thieves' gang arrested

Police here on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in thefts in high-profile marriage functions. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Sisodia 24 and Prashant Sisodia 19, both residents of Rajgarh in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019