White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed Friday to a three-year, $50 million contract extension with All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu had already accepted the team's one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, essentially making Friday's move a two-year, $32.2 million extension.

The White Sox have become the fastest deal maker in the offseason. The Abreu contract comes one day after they signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million free-agent deal. Abreu, 32, batted .284 this past season with 33 home runs and an American League-leading 123 RBIs. The three-time All-Star is a career .293 hitter with 179 home runs and 611 RBIs over six seasons.

In addition to a $5 million signing bonus, Abreu will make $11 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022, with $4 million of that 2022 salary deferred.

