International Development News
Development News Edition

White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50M deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:49 IST
White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed Friday to a three-year, $50 million contract extension with All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu had already accepted the team's one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, essentially making Friday's move a two-year, $32.2 million extension.

The White Sox have become the fastest deal maker in the offseason. The Abreu contract comes one day after they signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million free-agent deal. Abreu, 32, batted .284 this past season with 33 home runs and an American League-leading 123 RBIs. The three-time All-Star is a career .293 hitter with 179 home runs and 611 RBIs over six seasons.

In addition to a $5 million signing bonus, Abreu will make $11 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022, with $4 million of that 2022 salary deferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries fail to agree on privacy rules governing WhatsApp, Skype

EU efforts to create a level playing field between telecoms operators and Facebooks WhatsApp and Microsoft unit Skype stalled on Friday after member countries failed to agree on the scope of proposed rules.The European Commission kicked off...

Manipur: CBI raids residence of Ibobi Singh, recovers over Rs 11 lakh cash, several high-end cars

Imphal Manipur India, Nov 22 Over Rs 11 lakh cash, branded luxury cars of Audi, Mitsubishi, Honda and Hyundai have been recovered from the residence of former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh during a CBI raid on Friday. According to sources, the...

Just in time for Christmas, wooden manger relics heading from Rome to Bethlehem - Palestinians

Wooden relics said to be from the manger that held the infant Jesus will be returned from Rome to Bethlehem in time for the Christmas season, Palestinian officials said on Friday.Bethlehems mayor, Anton Salman, told the Palestinian news age...

Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex. The incident took place at around 515 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019