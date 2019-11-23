International Development News
Development News Edition

Rams WR Cooks to return from fifth concussion Monday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:13 IST
Rams WR Cooks to return from fifth concussion Monday
Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is set to return from his fifth concussion in six seasons and play in Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cooks, 26, missed the past two games recovering from the head injury. He said he didn't give any thought to retirement.

"When it happened, that never went through my mind. Even now, it's not going through my mind," said Cooks in an ESPN TV interview. In Week 8, Cooks suffered his second concussion in 25 days and left the team's game in London. During his recovery, Cooks met twice with Pittsburgh concussion specialist Michael Collins of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

"One of the biggest things I learned -- concussions is a case-by-case thing," Cooks said. The Rams have missed his production. In the past two games, the offense generated 10 points in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and then put up 17 in a close fight with the Chicago Bears. It's the only time since Sean McVay has been head coach the team put up fewer than 20 points in consecutive games.

In eight games this season, Cooks has 27 receptions for 402 yards and a touchdown. He caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards in 2018, his first season with the Rams after previously playing for the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Wide receiver Robert Woods missed last Sunday's game against the Bears, citing personal reasons. He said he plans to return to play Monday night when the Rams host the Ravens.

"Came to practice today, first day back, it felt good to be back out there, being back with the guys and the team," Woods said Thursday. "Just taking it day by day, working towards being prepared for Monday night." On the season, Woods has 45 catches for 566 yards. He has added one rushing touchdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019