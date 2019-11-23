International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic suffers Davis Cup heartbreak, Britain into semis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 03:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 03:19 IST
Tennis-Djokovic suffers Davis Cup heartbreak, Britain into semis
Image Credit: Flickr

Novak Djokovic's hopes of a second Davis Cup title were dashed as Serbia suffered an excruciating defeat by Russia while Britain beat Germany to reach the semi-finals on a nerve-racking day in La Caja Magica on Friday.

Russian duo Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov survived three match points in a tense tiebreak in the final set of the decisive doubles rubber to claim a 2-1 victory over Serbia. The Russians are in the semis for the first time since 2008 and will have to do it all over again on Saturday when they face Canada who enjoyed a rest day after beating Australia on Thursday.

Britain again left out their talisman Andy Murray but his replacement Kyle Edmund stepped up to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 before Dan Evans, cheered on by several hundred travelling fans, beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(2). Evans, once banned for failing a drugs test for cocaine, had lost both his singles from a set up at the revamped event, but delivered when it mattered in Britain's first Davis Cup clash with Germany since 1973.

"I felt I let the team down in the last two days. To get it like that was amazing," an emotional Evans, who was hugged by captain Leon Smith, said on court. "The team supported me through everything. Before the match I didn't feel great. But everybody in the team got me going."

Britain could face Spain in La Caja Magica on Saturday although the hosts were locked at 1-1 with Argentina in the last quarter-final after Rafael Nadal thrashed Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-2 to cancel out Pablo Carreno Busta's 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-1 defeat by Guido Pella. Djokovic, who inspired the Serbs to victory in 2010, levelled things up against Russia after Andrey Rublev has crushed Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-2.

The 32-year-old's 6-3 6-3 defeat of Khachanov was his 15th successive singles win in the competition and he was soon back out on court with Troicki. Djokovic needed treatment on his elbow in the second set but carried Troicki to the brink of victory. They squandered match points at 6-5 and 7-6 in the deciding tiebreak and had another at 8-7, only for Troicki to nervously prod long a volley that will give him nightmares for many days to come.

Troicki then missed a service return to spark wild Russian celebrations as they edged it 6-4 4-6 7-6(8). It was a desperate moment for Troicki and the emotions were still roar in Serbian post-match news conference in which captain Nenad Zimonjic and virtually all his team were in tears.

"It hurts, this really hurts badly," Djokovic said while Troicki, who in 2010 won the final point to hand Serbia the title against France in Belgrade, described it as the worst moment he had ever experienced. "I let my team down and I apologise to them," he said as a stony-faced Djokovic slumped in his seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho aiming to take Spurs and Kane to the next level

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to take the club led by England striker Harry Kane to the next level by winning trophies and said he would love to stay in the job for at least as long as his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Comeback kings Dortmund rescue 3-3 draw against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time equaliser as they dragged themselves back from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw against promoted Paderborn on Friday but they still suffered a dent to their Bundesliga title hopes. Th...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he was conked o...

Colorado man faces new charges for plotting to bomb synagogue

An avowed white supremacist being held without bond for plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue this month has been indicted on additional charges of attempted arson and using explosives to commit a felony, federal prosecutors said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019