International Development News
Development News Edition

Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; seeks Telangana Min's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:17 IST
Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; seeks Telangana Min's

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and sought the intervention of Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in the issue. "Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

Rayudu had announced retirement during World Cup this year, but made a come back to the game in August. He led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali tournaments.

Former India skipper Mohd Azharuddin has recently been elected president of the HCA. Azharuddin was not immediately available for comments.

PTI SJR ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey

At least 10 people were killed and 25 wounded when a car bomb exploded on Saturday in a Syrian border town seized by Turkish-backed forces last month, witnesses and a rescuer said. Tel Abyad was one of two border towns that saw some of the ...

Bangladesh 7/2 in second innings, trail by 234 runs

Bangladesh were 72 in their second innings of the DayNight Test against India here on Saturday. At the tea on the second day, the embattled visitors were trailing by 234 runs with eight wickets remaining at the Eden Gardens.India declared t...

MP govt to give 5 pc reservation to sportspersons in jobs

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced five percent reservation to sportspersons in state government jobs. MP Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Jitu Patwari made the announcement while inaugurating the Regional Olympic Games in...

MoU signed with Sydney university to promote Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA has inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Western Sydney University, Australia aimed at promoting collaboration in research and developing guidelines for integrating Ayurveda principles with m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019