Cricket-India declare first innings on 347-9 in Kolkata test

India declared their first innings on 347-9, a lead of 241 runs, on day two of the second and final test against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday. Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 136, while Cheteshwar Pujara (55) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) hit half-centuries.

Bangladesh pace bowlers Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain claimed three wickets each.

