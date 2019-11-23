International Development News
Development News Edition

Gaurav Gill snatches lead in K-1000 Rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 19:15 IST
Gaurav Gill snatches lead in K-1000 Rally

Gaurav Gill snatches lead in K-1000 Rally Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI):Ace rally driver Gaurav Gill exhibited his skills to take the lead in the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship here on Saturday on an incident-packed day,which saw crashes and breakdowns. The JK Tyre Motorsport drivers car too bore the brunt of the K-1000 Rallys punishing stages along with many other favourites; but he still managed to be ahead of the 50- strong pack, exhibiting caution and control, rather than speed and aggression as is his wont.

He and the wily Musa Sherif won SS1 and SS3 and finished fourth in SS2 and third in SS4 to garner a healthy lead of almost 50 seconds going into the second and final day. His teammate Karna Kadur (co-driver Nikhil Pai), after two disappointing rounds, showed his mettle to take the second position behind Gill in the INRC class.

Arka Motorsports Karna even won SS4 with an impressive timing of 12:24. Championship leader Fabid Ahmer opted for the smart option, driving steadily in each of the four stages, with the finishing post in his mind.

He was in the sixth position at the end of the day and could well go full throttle on the big day. If his strategy works, with a handy overall lead of 22 points over Gill, the INRC 3 contestant (with Sanath G as co-driver) can hope to go into the last round in Kochi next month as the championship leader.

The Team Champions driver, however, would be watching another JK driver carefully: Dean Mascarenhas. The local lad (with Shruptha Padivel) was within striking distance of him, taking the third position after Day 1.

Trailing by just 7 points to Fabids 49 in the race for the INRC title, another good run from him could see a change in the leader-board. Mascarenhas, meanwhile, continued to hold sway in the INRC2 category, although he had Dr Bikku Babu (Milen George) breathing down his neck.

The good doctor was the clear surprise package of the day, going past the winning post in SS2; he even left Gill in his wake in SS4, taking the second place to Gills third, and claimed the fifth position in SS3 and the 6th in SS1 to boast of the best show of the day. In the INRC 3 class, Chetan Shivram (Dilip Sharan) surprised the category leader Fabid, taking 54:28.

The INRC 4 saw Vaibhav Marate suffering a setback, withdrawing from the first stage itself after a mechanical problem. He should, however, be back in action on Sunday to put his title aspirations back on track..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality improves marginally

Delhi and National Capital Region NCR recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday due to a slight increase in wind speed. The overall air quality index AQI in the city read 312 at 4 pm, down from 360 at the same time on F...

Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine file plea in SC seeking quashing of Maha Guv's decision to swear-in Fadnavis as CM

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governors decision to swear-in BJPs Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to a...

Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP will form government in Maha: Malik. PTI

Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP will form government in Maha Malik....

Trial to select Indian karate team for South Asian Games cancelled after organisers refuse entry

Indias entries in archery, taekwondo and karate have been declined by the organisers of the South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, next month. The decision of the organisers was communicated to the Indian Olympic Association on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019