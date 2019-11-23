Trial to select Indian karate team for South Asian Games cancelled after organisers refuse entry

India's entries in archery, taekwondo and karate have been declined by the organisers of the South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, next month. The decision of the organisers was communicated to the Indian Olympic Association on Saturday. The SAG will be held from December 1 to 10.

"We won't accept archery, taekwondo and karate," said Nepal Olympic Committee Executive Secretary Sujan Lal Srestha in a letter to the IOA. In view of the communication by the organisers, the selection trial to pick the Indian karate team scheduled on November 26 in Bhubaneswar has been cancelled.

"The ad-hoc committee of the IOA on Karate has decided to cancel the selection trial to be held in Bhubaneswar on Nov. 26," Rakesh Gupta, one of the members of the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee, said. The ad-hoc committee is headed by Bhubaneswar Kalita and the other member is Weightlifting Federation of India Secretary Sahadev Yadav.

Earlier, South Asian Archery Federation had decided not to allow India to field its archers in the South Asian Games in view of the suspension imposed on it by the world body. India will send a 667-member contingent of athletes and officials in the South Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)