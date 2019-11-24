International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Yankees make history with hitting coach hire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 00:21 IST
Report: Yankees make history with hitting coach hire
The 32-year-old Balkovec previously worked with the St. Louis Cardinals as the minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, followed by a stint in the Houston Astros system. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

The New York Yankees named Rachel Balkovec as a full-time hitting coach in the minor leagues, the New York Times reported, adding she is believed to be the first woman to hold such a position in pro baseball. The 32-year-old Balkovec previously worked with the St. Louis Cardinals as the minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, followed by a stint in the Houston Astros system.

She will be with the Yankees when they report to Tampa, Fla., for spring training in February. "When you work with Rachel as a player or a coach, it's clearly apparent that her investment in you and in her expertise in the field is only going to make you better," Yankees hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson told the Times. "It may be initially different because she's a woman, but you quickly realize that she is simply an elite coach and you see her for that."

Lawson said hiring her was an easy decision. "She's a good hitting coach, and a good coach, period," he said.

Balkovec was a catcher on the Creighton and New Mexico softball teams. She has two master's degrees in human movement sciences and is expected to bring an analytical approach to her job with the Yankees. "During the interview process, I was blown away by the Yankees hitting staff," Balkovec told the Times. "They are making aggressive operational changes to compete in the rapidly changing landscape of player development."

Also on Friday, the Chicago Cubs hired 32-year-old Rachel Folden as the lead hitting lab tech and a coach at its rookie league team in Mesa, Ariz. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote overwhelmingly to form autonomous region

Ethiopias Sidama people have voted overwhelmingly to form their own self-governing region as many of the countrys ethnic groups demand greater autonomy under sweeping reforms led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The countrys electoral board sa...

Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital

Protests continued in Colombia for a third day on Saturday, as a group of hundreds of demonstrators was dispersed by tear gas, following an overnight curfew and isolated looting in the capital Bogota. More than 250,000 people marched in a n...

Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passes away

Senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passed away on Saturday here. The 79-year-old leader was suffering from a liver-related ailment.He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters. Chief Minister Bh...

Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 bln- WSJ

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about 7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported httpson.wsj.com2qveZtj on Saturday.The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019