Davis Cup Finals an 'absolute success', says Pique

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 09:42 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique has insisted the inaugural Davis Cup Finals in Madrid have been an "absolute success", although he did admit some changes would have to be made in the future. The controversial week-long finals were launched by Pique's investment company Kosmos, replacing the old World Group which saw teams play each other in longer ties spread across the year.

"The competition is an absolute success," Pique told broadcasters Movistar on Saturday. "The most important thing is that it has a soul... The players have reactions that they don't even have in the Grand Slams."

There have been some issues at the Caja Magica, with low attendance for many matches, while Wednesday's group-stage tie between the United States and Italy ended at 4:04am local time. "I think this is the base and from there it will grow a lot," added Pique.

"Things are going to be retouched, obviously. The issue of the schedules must be retouched. But that's what happens to events when the format is changed." Pique arrived at the Caja Magica to watch Spain's semi-final against Britain after playing in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Leganes earlier on Saturday.

Canada beat Russia in the other last-four match to book their place in Sunday's final.

